Remembering the actor’s iconic Bollywood collaborations with Amitabh Bachchan

ANNIVERSARY OF THE DEATH OF RISHI KAPOOR 2023: It’s been three years since the world bid farewell to legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, who died on April 30, 2020. The Bobby actor left an unforgettable legacy in Indian cinema, starring in some of Bollywood’s most iconic films . One of the highlights of Rishi Kapoor’s career was his on-screen partnership with Amitabh Bachchan. After starring together in the 1976 film Kabhi Kabhie, the duo starred in several films including Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba. Let’s take a look at some of their films together. Kabhi Kabhi

Directed by Yash Chopra, this film marked Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s first collaboration in Bollywood. The romantic drama film struck a chord with audiences and won critical acclaim for its moving music, performances, and story. Even today, songs like Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein and Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon continue to stay in people’s hearts. Amar Akbar Anthony

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor have teamed up for the timeless action-comedy about three brothers, who are separated at birth and reunite as adults. Amitabh acted as Anthony Gonsalves, Rishi tried out Akbar Ilhabadi, and Vinod Khanna acted as Amar Khanna. The film’s iconic dialogue, music, and top-notch performances made it a massive hit. Naseeb

Manmohan Desais Naseeb was a box office success and he is still famous for his memorable songs and performances. Rishi Kapoor starred as a young man dreaming of becoming a big man, while Amitabh Bachchan portrayed his older brother. Their on-screen rapport and acting skills were widely praised by critics and viewers, and left a lasting impression on audiences. Coolie

Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a coolie who stands up against injustice. The film was a box office hit and further cemented the bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. Coolie is famous for a scene where Amitabh Bachchan was seriously injured while filming a fight scene. This incident caused a nationwide sensation, with people across India praying for Bachchan’s speedy recovery. 102 Not out

The film was the last project in which Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan collaborated together. 102 Not Out tells the story of a man who wants to break the record for the oldest living person in the world. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of the centenarian and Rishi Kapoor portrayed his 75-year-old son. The films touching on plot and performance have been widely praised by audiences and critics. Rishi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchans performances together have always been a delight for audiences and will continue to inspire generations of actors and filmmakers. Read all the latest movie news and entertainment news here

