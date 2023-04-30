From Aligarh to Badhaai Do, Bollywood Movies That Realistically Portray the LGBTQIA+ Community





India has come a long way when it comes to society’s perceptions towards the LGBT community. Additionally, cinema has also affected the way we view the LGBT community in our country due to its stereotypical portrayal. Recently, many films have come out of Bollywood which have correctly and beautifully portrayed the LGBT community and helped the public to change their perceptions. 1. Kapoor and Sons: In the film, Fawad Khan played the role of Rahul Kapoor who did not reveal to his family that he is gay. Rahul’s mother, Sunita (played by Ratna Pathak Shah) finds it difficult to come to terms with Rahul’s homosexuality. The film also stars Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt in the lead role. 2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga In the film, Sonam Kapoor played the role of Sweety Chaudhary who is in love with a woman. Her father (Anil Kapoor) struggles to come to terms with Sweety’s sexuality but eventually supports her and accepts her relationship. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Akshay Oberoi. 3. Aligarh: Aligarh is based on the true story of Ramchandra Siras, a Marathi teacher and head of the faculty of Modern Classical Indian Languages ​​at Aligarh Muslim University, who was suspended for morality reasons. It stars Manoj Bajpaaye and Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. 4. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan portrayed a gay relationship through a romantic comedy to make it more accessible to the public. It revolves around a homosexual and his partner, who have difficulty convincing the parents of the first of their relationship. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gagroo. 5. Badhaai Do: The film shows the story of a couple in a lavender marriage which is a marriage of convenience to conceal the socially stigmatized sexual orientation of one or both partners. Badhaai Do has won six Filmfare Awards and stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar with Gulshan Devaiah, Chum Darang, Sheeba Chaddha and Seema Pahwa.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.jagran.com/entertainment/from-aligarh-to-badhaai-do-bollywood-movies-that-portrays-lgbtqia-community-realistically-10075732 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos