Bollywood actress Mandakini kicks off Indian Dance Week season 7 by Sandip Soparrkar





Sandip Soparrkar’s Indian Dance Week Season 7 was kicked off today by famous Bollywood actress, Mandakini. The event started with great enthusiasm and the audience was delighted to witness the inauguration by such a talented and famous actress.

Mumbai, 30th April 2023: Indian Dance Week Season 7 of Sandip Soparrkar was kicked off today by famous Bollywood actress, Mandakini. The event started with great enthusiasm and the audience was delighted to witness the inauguration by such a talented and famous actress. Mandakini expressed her excitement and joy to be part of the event and said, “I’m very happy because it’s about dancing, which I personally love very much. Sandip is doing it for such a good cause, which in itself is such a good thing.. Me and 100 other people like me want to thank Sandip, who always thinks and assumes in life that he wants to do something good, but can never do it for a another reason. , but he does what he wants, which is really a good thing, and being a part of that makes me feel very good.” Sandip Soparrkar, the founder of India Dance Week, expressed his joy at having Mandakini as the main guest at the inauguration. He said, “I am very happy that Mandakini Ma’am came to the inauguration. I had messaged him saying please come to my show as a main guest, and in this message and This call, she accepted and showed up for the event as the main guest.Phoenix Market City, Mumbai and India Dance Week welcome her and thank her for being a part of it. The event is a celebration of dance and aims to promote it as an art form. Sandip Soparrkar has always had a passion for dance and through Indian Dance Week he provides a platform for dancers across the country to showcase their talent. The event is not only a celebration of dance but also a social cause as Sandip Soparrkar raises funds for various charities through the event. During the media interaction, Mandakini was asked if audiences will see her on the big screen anytime soon, to which she replied, “It’s very soon for me to make a statement on that, but hopefully for the rest.” Sandip Soparrkar concluded the event by reciting a beautiful poem by Gopalji, “Dukhman Nacho Sukhman Nacho Jeevan Hai Tata Thaiya Kona Jane Kab Ur Jaye Sanson Ki Chidiya Re” which translates to “Dance in joy, dance in pain, life is but a fleeting moment Who knows when the bird of breath will fly away.” India Dance Week Season 7 promises to be a huge success, and audiences are eager to experience the magic of dance through this event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityairnews.com/content/bollywood-actress-mandakini-inaugurates-sandip-soparrkars-india-dance-week-season-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos