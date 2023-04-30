Entertainment
This Facebook group helps attendees navigate the Daily Press festival
There are biological cousins.
Then there are the Something in the Water cousins.
SITW Cousins is a Facebook page created in 2019 for the first Something in the Water music festival that has surprisingly survived the short-lived nature of the internet.
Page admins have come and gone, but the online community has continued to flourish with around 11,000 members sharing thoughts, ideas, observations, relevant information and a love of music.
Additionally, the people behind SITW Cousins say they’ve become the go-to social media group for people with questions about the festival.
Xiomara-Rosa Fernandez, one of the six Page admins, said she and the other admins answered hundreds of questions every day this week. Everyone takes multi-hour shifts to respond to messages.
No one wants to go to the official Something in the Water website, Fernandez said. They look to us for information.
Questions range from where to buy tickets to where to park to general inquiries about the Virginia Beach area. Fernandez, who lives in Tappahannock, New York, knows the anxiety many out-of-state people feel when messaging him.
Something in the Water 2019 was the first festival hangar anyone had ever attended, and when his friends decided against going, Fernandez nearly canceled. But she bought a ticket and loved it.
That’s how I plan my holidays now, she said, I now travel to other festivals. But there’s no such thing as Something in the Water, and it must be in Virginia.
She followed the festival to Washington in 2022, but, Fernandez said, there’s just something about it on Virginia soil that makes it more special.
She became an administrator of the SITW Cousins Facebook page after making lifelong friends in Virginia Beach in 2019.
We want everyone who comes here to know that even with everything going on in the world, it all stops as soon as everyone gets to that sand, she said.
Day shift
Days of the week
Start your morning with today’s local news
Another trustee, Admaad Gibbs, who lives in Norfolk, says he is happy to spend hours helping people on their way to the festival.
People need to know it’s a big state and it’s a big region, he said.
Like his fellow directors, Gibbs helps connect solo festival-goers and bring people together.
The group also organizes events before and during the festival.
The group hosted a Refuel Cousins Breakfast on Saturday, followed by a group photoshoot in the afternoon. There was already a reunion party Thursday night.
With music, we can all find each other. We can’t see the color. That’s why we call each other cousins, Fernandez said. We are cousins. It’s a family reunion.
Colin Warren-Hicks, 919-818-8139, [email protected]
|
