Bob Seger confuses Hollywood Ego on “Always the same”





As he drove from Night movementsbreakthrough success in the first single of his stranger in town album, Bob Seger seemed to have a bone to pick with… someone. The lyrics to “Still the Same” are certainly sharp; using a player’s motif, Seger sings in his two verses about someone who “always won, every time you place a bet” and is skilled at “turn on the spell / long enough to get by.” The sentiments of the song are clearly not meant to be compliments, and there were, at least initially, all sorts of fan theories and criticisms about who Seger was actually addressing; an ex-girlfriend, a deceitful friend/business partner and a real card shark were the most suspected subjects. Seger, however, put the matter to rest in the liner notes of his 1994 The biggest hits album; “People have been asking me for years who it is. It’s an amalgamation of characters that I met when I first went to Hollywood. All type-A personalities; overachieving, driven.” He elaborated in a 2008 appearance on In the Studio with Redbeard to commemorate stranger in town‘s 30th birthday: “‘Still the Same’ is of course about someone who is probably a little selfish, a little self-absorbed, a little distant and a kind of person living on the edge who is very charismatic. And we forgive that person because of his charisma. And I thought it was kind of a unique little story that we’ve all known people like that, people that we really shouldn’t put up with their changes, but we do. And I I thought it was a little more different lyrically.” Seger added in that last interview that “everyone said, ‘Aw jeez, that’s never gonna be a hit. “But, boy, were they wrong. Listen to “Always the same” Dropped in April 1978, just ahead stranger in townThe May 5 release, “Still the Same” was Seger’s second Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, tying 1976’s “Night Moves” at No. 4. It was also Seger’s first single on the chart. Adult Contemporary, reaching No. 27, and helped drive stranger in town to a then-high No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and a six-time platinum certification. “Still the Same” was one of four songs on the album that Seger recorded with members of his Silver Bullet Band – longtime bassist Chris Campbell, keyboardist Robyn Robbins and drummer David Teegarden. (He recorded the other five with the rhythm section of Muscle Shoals). It was one of Robbins’ last recordings with the band before leaving and being replaced by Craig Frost. Seger played piano and acoustic guitar on the track, and it was a staple on his set list during Seger’s Roll Me Away: The Final Tour dates in 2018-19. Rod Stewart, meanwhile, covered “Still the Same” for his 2006 covers album. Always the same… Great rock classics of our time. “It’s just a great song to sing, wonderful set of lyrics, great melody, great groove,” Stewart told that writer at the time. It’s a song I’ve always loved; when it first came out, I thought, ‘Oh, I would love to sing that song.’ So I had to wait all this time, but I’m glad I finally got to do it.” Bob Seger Albums Ranked He’s got one of the most mysterious catalogs of any major rock star, but never fear, we’ve got it all sorted for you.

