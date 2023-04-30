Child actor who played a minor role in Titanic STILL receives royalty checks

A child actor who played a minor role in the classic film Titanic has revealed he was still receiving royalties for his role in the film released 25 years ago.

Reece Thompson, now director of digital marketing in Utah, starred as a third-class Irish passenger in James Cameron’s 1998 hit when he was five years old.

He appeared in a tragic and memorable scene where the ship fills with water as Reece’s character, his sister and his mother are seen lying in their cabin waiting to die after failing to secure a place in one. lifeboats.

Before that, he had a line – asking his on-screen mom, “What do we do, mom?”

She replied, “We are just waiting, my dear. When they’re done putting first-class people in the boats, they’ll start with us, and we’ll want to be ready, right?

Asked about his role on Australia’s Network 10, he said: “Yeah, I still do. [receive royalty cheques]It’s true.

“But I haven’t updated my address in several years, honestly since the last time I was interviewed for this.”

‘So I haven’t seen them [the cheques] in a few years. I just guess they always happen.

Elsewhere in the interview, discussing the regular interest in his life, he explained: “It’s interesting, I would say my family and I mostly think it’s interesting that people still find it interesting.”

“My wife and I love the comments.

“They’re mostly just interesting to read, but yeah, it feels like a dream, it was so long ago.”

‘Any number of different things [are said]honestly some of the comments i just can’t believe this is happening 25 years later.

“Now people are starting to associate my face with that, where before it was a random fact about me, it’s kind of weird.”

Titanic cast Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles and shot them to stardom.

More than 100 years after sinking while crossing the Atlantic on her maiden voyage, the RMS Titanic is still widely regarded as the most famous ship in history.

The luxury liner owned and operated by British company White Star Line tragically sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg, killing around 1,517 of the 2,224 people on board.

Her remains now lie on the seabed about 350 nautical miles off Newfoundland, Canada, although the delicate wreckage is deteriorating so rapidly underwater that it could disappear completely within the next 40 years.

The “unsinkable” liner was traveling at around 22.5 knots or 25 miles per hour, just 0.5 knots below its top speed of 23 knots.

Titanic’s captain Edward Smith propelled the ship across the Atlantic even though there had been ice warnings from nearby ships.