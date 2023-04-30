Entertainment
Child actor who played a minor role in Titanic STILL receives royalty checks
A child actor who played a minor role in the classic film Titanic has revealed he was still receiving royalties for his role in the film released 25 years ago.
Reece Thompson, now director of digital marketing in Utah, starred as a third-class Irish passenger in James Cameron’s 1998 hit when he was five years old.
He appeared in a tragic and memorable scene where the ship fills with water as Reece’s character, his sister and his mother are seen lying in their cabin waiting to die after failing to secure a place in one. lifeboats.
Before that, he had a line – asking his on-screen mom, “What do we do, mom?”
She replied, “We are just waiting, my dear. When they’re done putting first-class people in the boats, they’ll start with us, and we’ll want to be ready, right?
wow! A child actor who played a minor role in the classic film Titanic has revealed he was still receiving royalties for his role in the film released 25 years ago
Minor: Reece Thompson, now digital marketing manager in Utah, starred as a third-class Irish passenger in James Cameron’s 1998 hit when he was five
Asked about his role on Australia’s Network 10, he said: “Yeah, I still do. [receive royalty cheques]It’s true.
“But I haven’t updated my address in several years, honestly since the last time I was interviewed for this.”
‘So I haven’t seen them [the cheques] in a few years. I just guess they always happen.
Elsewhere in the interview, discussing the regular interest in his life, he explained: “It’s interesting, I would say my family and I mostly think it’s interesting that people still find it interesting.”
“My wife and I love the comments.
“They’re mostly just interesting to read, but yeah, it feels like a dream, it was so long ago.”
‘Any number of different things [are said]honestly some of the comments i just can’t believe this is happening 25 years later.
Nice: Asked about his role on Australia’s Network 10, he said: ‘Yeah, I still do [receive royalty cheques]It’s true’
Sad: He appeared in a tragic and memorable scene where the ship fills with water as Reece’s character, his sister and his mother are seen lying in their cabin waiting to die after failing to secure a place in the one of the lifeboats.
“Now people are starting to associate my face with that, where before it was a random fact about me, it’s kind of weird.”
Titanic cast Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles and shot them to stardom.
More than 100 years after sinking while crossing the Atlantic on her maiden voyage, the RMS Titanic is still widely regarded as the most famous ship in history.
The luxury liner owned and operated by British company White Star Line tragically sank in the early hours of April 15, 1912 after colliding with an iceberg, killing around 1,517 of the 2,224 people on board.
Her remains now lie on the seabed about 350 nautical miles off Newfoundland, Canada, although the delicate wreckage is deteriorating so rapidly underwater that it could disappear completely within the next 40 years.
The “unsinkable” liner was traveling at around 22.5 knots or 25 miles per hour, just 0.5 knots below its top speed of 23 knots.
Titanic’s captain Edward Smith propelled the ship across the Atlantic even though there had been ice warnings from nearby ships.
Iconic: Titanic starred Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles and catapulted them to stardom
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12030643/Child-actor-played-minor-role-Titanic-gets-royalty-cheques.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pope at Mass in Hungary: Christ calls us by name and sends us
- Child actor who played a minor role in Titanic STILL receives royalty checks
- Indian paddler Reeth Rishya is working on the mental strength aspect of her game
- Why the stock market is smarter than any of us, including the bears
- Google loses bid to dismiss advertising antitrust lawsuit
- after liaison with Zelensky, Xi Jinping places himself as a mediating agent
- Ailing Erdogan struggles for support
- Bob Seger confuses Hollywood Ego on “Always the same”
- Andrew Cogliano out indefinitely with broken neck
- I’m an 80 year old bride and I wore a bandeau dress on my big day – I only have a few years left and I want to enjoy it
- Tech companies fight to provide the best search experience
- Las Vegas News | Breaking news and headlines