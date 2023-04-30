10 of the biggest Hollywood comeback stories

Ke Huy Quan began his career as a child actor, landing roles in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” as well as “The Goonies.” But for years afterwards, he struggled to find Asian American acting roles in Hollywood and eventually decided to go to film school. He worked behind the camera for decades, but in his late 40s decided to try acting again. He was cast in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ – and the film ended up being a huge hit, earning him the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and ended up here on the biggest stage in Hollywood,” he said during his acceptance speech. “They say stories like this only happen in movies. I can’t believe this is happening to me. It’s the American dream.”

Brendan Fraser rose to fame in the 90s, finding huge success in films like “Encino Man”, “The Mummy” and “George of the Jungle”. But in the early 2000s, Brendan stepped back from the spotlight and was notably absent from major Hollywood films. He then revealed to GQ that he had been through a decade of turmoil, suffering stunt-related injuries, surgeries, divorces and other personal struggles. He also questioned whether her lack of work in Hollywood had anything to do with her decision to discuss being sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. But when he was cast in “The Whale” in 2022, his career took a major turn. The film earned him a six-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival and ultimately numerous award nominations. He ultimately won Best Actor at the 2023 Oscars.

Winona Ryder received her first Oscar nomination for her role in ‘The Age of Innocence’ when she was just 23 years old. By then she had already appeared in films like ‘Edward Scissorhands’ and ‘Heathers’ – and would go on to appear in ‘Reality Bites’ and ‘Girl, Interrupted’. Unfortunately, she fell on hard times in the early 2000s and was arrested for shoplifting and possession of illegal prescription drugs. She eventually took a step back from the spotlight. “I took a few years off, and I didn’t realize it was very dangerous for my career,” she told Time. “I was constantly told, ‘You have to keep working to stay relevant.’ When I was ready to come back, I was like, ‘Oh, where did everyone go?’ A lot of actors have their ups and downs. I think mine were – people might find them awful – but I learned and enjoyed the time.” When she returned to the limelight, she struggled to find work, admitting that her “thirties were a bit tough”. It was her role in “Black Swan” that helped turn things around for Winona. In 2017, she was cast in “Stranger Things,” which became a major hit and transformed her career. That year, she was even nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress.

Jennifer Coolidge has always been a staple in Hollywood in movies like “American Pie” and “Legally Blonde.” But over the past decade, Jennifer admits she’s found herself in a “dead zone” in her career. She says everything changed after Ariana Grande impersonated the actress on ‘The Tonight Show.’ “You should know that was kind of the start of a lot of cool things that happened for me,” Jennifer shared. “I was going through a dead zone. Not much was going on. And then Ariana did this impersonation on [the] show and you cheered her on, and then this ball started. ” Ariana recruited Jennifer to appear in her “Thank U, Next” music video and from there, she found herself at the center of pop culture. In 2021, she was cast in “The White Lotus”, a role which has now earned him numerous nominations and wins, including an Emmy Award.

Robert Downey Jr. began his career in the 70s, but it was his role in 1992’s ‘Chaplin’ that shot him to stardom, with numerous nominations. He went on to have several other successful roles, but 1996 marked the start of a bump in the road for Robert. After being arrested for driving under the influence and having drugs in his car, he spent time in jail and rehab and was written out of his role in “Ally McBeal.” When he later violated his parole and then failed a court-ordered drug test, he ended up in jail for an entire year. By 2003, he was sober and looking for a fresh start in Hollywood. Although some studios were reluctant to work with him, he began to land roles and in 2008 he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Iron Man”. The film and its sequels propelled him to fame – and he’s been a highly sought-after actor ever since.

Dave Chappelle was a well-known comedian with a wildly successful show on Comedy Central when he decided to step away from it all in 2005. At the peak of his career, Dave turned down the $50 million offered to him for a third season of “The Chappelle Show.” Instead, he moved to South Africa and stayed out of the limelight for almost a decade. “I was talking to a guy, he basically told me that comedy is a reconciliation of paradox,” Dave said on “CBS This Morning.” “And I think that was an irreconcilable moment for me. That I was in this very successful place, but the emotional content of it was nothing like what I imagined success should be like. just didn’t seem right to me.” When Dave decided to return to Hollywood in 2015, it marked a big comeback and a new phase in his career. He released one movie and in 2017 he released four comedy specials. He released two more in 2019 and 2022 – with the finale becoming one of his most successful to date.

In the late 90s, Mandy Moore was a teenage pop star with a thriving acting career. But after landing roles in movies like ‘The Princess Diaries’ and ‘A Walk to Remember’, her career seemed to stall. Although Mandy continued to work in Hollywood, things were slow with only a few guest roles, failed pilots and smaller films. It wasn’t until 2016 when she was cast in ‘This Is Us’ that her career took a total of 180. By the end of the show’s first season, she had earned her first nomination at the Golden Globes – and has since been recognized by numerous other awards. show. “Our lives and careers have an ebb and flow and I’ve definitely had dips,” she shared with E! News. “But now, coming out of a slower time in my life and career…I have to say there’s been a strange sense of contentment. Being 33 and being at the point in my life where I am and seeing to how lucky i have been in the past year with work and my career…i try to be present and enjoy the moment.it’s such a once in a lifetime, this crazy experience that we we’re all living on the show right now.”

Ellen DeGeneres had a successful career as the star of her own self-titled sitcom, but when she came out as gay, everything changed. She lost her television career for several years. “When I came out, people warned me it was going to ruin my career, and they were right for a while,” Ellen later explained. “In fact, for exactly three years, I lost my career.” But in 2003, Ellen started her own talk show – and it ended up being a huge hit. It was nominated for 11 Daytime Emmy Awards in its first season alone and had more than 25 wins during its run. Ellen has even hosted the Oscars, Grammys, and Primetime Emmys.

Rob Lowe shot to fame in the ’80s as a teen idol, starring in movies like “The Outsiders” and “St. Elmo’s Fire.” But in 1988, a sex tape featuring the actor and two young women surfaced. He says he finally hit rock bottom and checked himself into rehab. He went several years without a major breakthrough in his career, but he kept pushing forward. “I was blessed to have always, always, always worked. Even after the sex tape was released, it was like, you’re still a professional baseball player, but you play for Double or Triple A . I lost the role in ‘Titanic’ that Billy Zane got. But I never got banned from acting,” Rob told GQ. In 1999 Rob finally made his comeback when he was cast in ‘The West Wing’ which he starred in until 2006. Since then Rob has appeared in many hit shows like ‘Brothers & Sisters’ and “Parks and Recreation”.

