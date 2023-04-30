Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, an actor par excellence









YEARS |

Update: April 30, 2023 9:22 p.m. EAST

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India]April 30 (ANI): The late actor Rishi Kapoor was known as one of the finest actors the film industry has ever seen and will always be remembered as someone full of life.

The second son of legendary actor Raj Kapoor was an absolute chocolate boy during his early days and enjoyed the attention of women very much.

He was diagnosed with leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in 2018. He underwent treatment for more than 11 months in New York before returning to India in September 2019.

Rishi Kapoor died at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

His wife, actor Neetu Kapoor, was there for him as a rock-solid partner through thick and thin.



Rishi and Neetu were married on January 22, 1980 and share two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

The star couple starred together in films like “Zinda Dil”, “Khel Khel Mein”, “Amar Akbar and Anthony”, “Do Dooni Chaar”, among many others.

Neetu continues to share fond memories of the late actor on his social media post.



On the 3rd anniversary of the actor’s death, Neetu took to his social media handle and dropped a photo which she captioned, “We miss you everyday with all the wonderful memories happy.”

Neetu posted a photo with Rishi where the two lovebirds were pairing up. Rishi wore a blue t-shirt and pants pairing it with a hat and shade. Neetu wore a top based on a lighter shade of blue. The photo seems to come from one of their travel diaries.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrpV2cdIp06/

Rishi’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also posted a throwback photo on her Instagram story. The photo shows little Riddhima alongside her father, looking dashing as usual. The caption reads, “I miss you everyday.”

Earlier, actor Ranbir Kapoor took a walk down memory lane and shared the valuable advice given to him by his late father who stayed with him.

“Don’t take success in your head and failure in your heart. What I’ve really understood now, after so many years in the industry, is to make films that appeal to a wider audience. “, Ranbir recalled of his father’s advice as he took part in a fast-paced game run by film production house Yash Raj Films.

The ‘Sanju’ actor also said his father always wanted his son to play a hero who could connect with audiences across the country.



He said: “I really wish my dad was alive to see this movie (Shamshera). He was always blatantly honest about his reviews if he liked something or if he didn’t. didn’t like something, especially with my work. So it’s sad that it’s not. I’m going to see it. But I’m really excited to have been able to make a film like this and I hope that somewhere up there, he’s watching over me and he’s proud of me.

Often credited as Bollywood’s first chocolatier, Rishi rose to the heights of stardom in the film industry with iconic roles in blockbuster hits like ‘Bobby’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Karz’ and many more.

The iconic chocolatier of Indian cinema began his career with ‘Mera Naam Joker’ in 1970, which earned him popularity and appreciation from critics. The film also starred the former actor and his father Raj Kapoor.



This movie labeled him as a boy in love and not another angry Bollywood young man. The era he entered also saw the beginnings of legend Amitabh Bachchan. The Bollywood vibe was dominated by late actors Vinod Khanna and Bachchan delivering action-packed, one-man army movies, but Rishi Kapoor decided not to jump on the bandwagon and create his type of movie theater.

Rishi Kapoor was the person who spread love everywhere with his films and his personality.

Recently, Rishi’s fan got to see his latest interview on Netflix’s documentary series ‘The Romantics’.

In the project, Rishi Kapoor spoke about his deep relationship with Yash Chopra and what made their combination one of the most beloved director-actor duos in Hindi cinema, especially romantic classics.

Apart from his acting skills, Rishi’s films were widely appreciated for their hit tracks.

Some of his best movie songs are “Tu Tu Hai Wahi”, “Main Shayar to Nahin”, “Ek Main Aur Ek Tu”, “Bachna Ae Haseeno”, “Om Shanti Om” and many more.

In cinema, Rishi last appeared in the movie “Sharmaji Namkeen”. The actor died while shooting for the film and after his demise, actor Paresh Rawal was approached to play the character and completed the film.

Hence, this film will mark the first time that Hindi cinema will see two phenomenal actors playing one character on screen.

The film premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and also featured actor Juhi Chawla in the central role. (ANI)

