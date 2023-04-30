Horizon Forbidden West actor Seyka explains his characters’ hairstyles





Kylie Liya Page revealed why her Seyka character wears a high ponytail in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. This DLC for Forbidden Horizon West continues Aloy’s adventures as she heads to the volcanic archipelago of Los Angeles to stop an evil menace and battle new machines in her path.

The release of Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores introduces the character of Seyka, a Quen warrior whom Aloy encounters at the start of this DLC. Seyka was part of an expedition sent to San Francisco but got stranded in the Burning Shores. She meets Aloy there, and the two quickly bond, sharing similar fighting abilities and a sense of being an outcast in their tribe. Aloy and Seyka grow closer throughout their adventures battling machines, with Seyka playing an important role in the character development of the main protagonist of the Horizon series. GAMER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT RELATED: Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores DLC fixes a major community complaint In a recent video posted on the official Horizon subreddit, Seyka actor Kylie Liya Page revealed the reasons behind her character’s high ponytail. When Guerrilla Games asked Kylie Liya Page about her usual hairstyles while they were getting ready for the face sweep, the actor said she always wore a really high ponytail. The studio decided to give Seyka the same hairdo as their actor, resulting in a sophisticated high ponytail for warrior Quen in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores. In the comments posted on this video, Forbidden Horizon West players praised Kylie Liya Page for the way she brought Seyka to life in the burning shores DLCs. Some players shared their favorite moments between Aloy and Seyka, including how the warrior Quen managed to keep up with Aloy and sometimes even upstage her. Most hoped that Seyka would make a comeback in Skyline 3 since Guerrilla Games has confirmed that Aloy’s adventures will soon continue with a new episode in the Horizon franchise. Others reacted to Kylie Liya Page’s disbelief at seeing herself in a video game, saying it’s probably odd to see a character with her own facial features. If Seyka will return in the sequel to Forbidden Horizon West remains a mystery, but considering the important role she had in Aloy’s personal history, it wouldn’t be so surprising to see the warrior Quen return in Skyline 3. THE Horizon The franchise often sees supporting characters make an appearance in several games, such as Varl and Sylens, played by the late Lance Reddick. Fans will have to wait a while longer to find out if Aloy and Seyka will reunite in Skyline 3because Guerrilla Games’ next project is a Horizon multiplayer fallout. Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is available on PS5. MORE: Horizon Forbidden West: The Pros and Cons of Adding Fantasy Creatures as Machines

