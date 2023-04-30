Student-Built Homes Strengthen Community | News | Daily Sun Villages

It didn’t take long for Debbie Duket to start making plans for her new home.

First of all, I’m going to put everything in my kitchen and I’m going to cook according to my desires and invite people to eat, Debbie said. I’m so excited to use this kitchen, I can’t even tell you.

Duket and her daughter, Victoria Duket, and her granddaughter, Dylann Duket, are the recipients of one of two homes in Wildwood built by students from the Villages High Schools Construction Management Academy in partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Lake- Summer.

The dedication ceremony for the Dukets home, sponsored by Citizens First Bank, was held on April 20, and the ceremony for the McPherson family home, sponsored by RoMac Distribution, was held on Monday.

It’s not a house, it’s a home, said Brad Weber, executive vice president and chief loan officer of Citizens First Bank. And Debbie, this morning you woke up where you used to live and tonight you can rest your head in your own home.

This is the first time that VHS students have built two houses in one school year. The program allows them to gain hands-on construction experience while learning the importance of community service.

It’s a vision at the start and they’re bringing it to life, Debbie said. With Habitat, people and children, everyone involved brings it to life.

VHS student Brett Wilke enjoyed working with his classmates on the project, especially in the early stages of setting up the framing.

It was very interesting, it was fun, said Wilke. We learned a lot.

Wilke said the program has benefits beyond boosting a future career.

With that stuff, even if you’re not doing it for a career, you can do it yourself at home if something breaks, Wilke said. You don’t have to pay someone a lot of money to fix it, you can do it yourself.”

Although contractors are required to do some of the work on the houses, the students work alongside them.

It’s a great hands-on experience, said Pastor Perez, a senior at the academy. From literally starting from the ground up, starting the framing, to doing the roofing and shingles and all that.

Perez said he enjoyed the experiential form of learning.

There’s not a day that you don’t learn something different, Perez said.

At the second ceremony, Shannon McPherson and her son, Devin McPherson, were given the keys to their house.

Both expressed their appreciation for the work done on the project.

I came to see and take pictures (of the house), and there was love and energy when you walked in, even from the outside, Shannon told the students. I always saw all the precision and hard work you put into our house, and I thank you very much for that.

Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter helps families buy more affordable homes. Family members must put in sweat equity hours during construction, take a financial literacy course, and get approved for a loan.

We’ve been privileged to work with so many wonderful families,” said Danielle Stroud, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Lake Sumter. Each of them is different in their journey to home ownership. We try to meet them where they are, provide them with the tools and resources to take the next step. That’s all it is to break down barriers so they can get to this point in their lives.

Justin Cooper, General Manager of RoMac Distribution, said RoMac prides itself on providing hardware for builds.

You did a great job on this house, so I can’t thank you enough, he said.

The Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumters Youth Construction Academy program also partners with Leesburg High School, South Lake High School, and Eustis High School in Lake County.

These schools also wrap up this year’s projects with home dedication ceremonies.

Leesburg High School students presented the keys to their home project, sponsored by RoMac Building Supply, to the Brewington family on Wednesday in Leesburg.

Leesburg really brings out all the students, not just those construction students, they bring out the band and the cheerleaders, said Lacie Himes, director of development for Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter.

The Eustis High Schools Ceremony takes place Monday at Eustis for a home sponsored by the First National Bank of Mount Dora.

South Lake High School will have its dedication ceremony Friday at Mascotte, and the house was sponsored by Truist Financial Corporation.

After all the ceremonies, the Youth Construction Academy program will have completed 15 homes since its inception.

Next year, students in Wildwood Middle High Schools’ new Construction Academy program, specializing in HVAC and electrical programs, will also be working on a house.

Himes said the program is the perfect example of a public-private partnership.

We love seeing the community come together like this to support students and affordable housing, Himes said.

