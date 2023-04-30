5 reasons why the general public is no longer interested in Bollywood Awards like Filmfare | Bollywood





The Filmfare Awards are one of the most prestigious awards in the Indian film industry. The 2023 edition of the awards was a big affair with the presence of many well-known personalities. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film “Gangubai Kathiwadi” has won several awards, adding to the director’s already impressive collection of accolades. The event was hosted by mega star Salman Khan, known for his charm and wit. Many actors including Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Govinda gave memorable performances that captured the hearts of the audience. Despite the excitement surrounding the Filmfare Awards, there are growing concerns that the general public will take notice. Several factors contribute to this decline in interest. Here are five possible reasons why Bollywood award shows are losing interest in the public eye. Nepotism and favoritism One of the main reasons Bollywood award shows are losing popularity is perceived nepotism and favoritism. Many viewers feel that these shows are biased towards child stars and established actors, making nominations and winners predictable and uninspiring. This lack of diversity in nominations and winners can lead to a lack of excitement and anticipation among viewers. Lack of diversity Another reason why Bollywood awards shows may lose interest is due to the lack of diversity in nominees and winners. Like in Hollywood, many people think that the same types of actors and movies are recognized year after year, resulting in a lack of excitement and anticipation. This lack of recognition of films and actors from different regions and film genres can lead to audience disinterest. Low credibility Some viewers may perceive Bollywood awards shows as lacking in credibility and integrity due to rumors of vote rigging and other forms of manipulation. This can lead to a lack of confidence in the rewards and a decrease in public interest. The credibility of these shows has been called into question many times in the past, and until the transparency of the nomination and voting process is ensured, public trust may not be regained. MOnotonic and Over-the-Top Performance Many Bollywood award shows are known for their long and sometimes over the top performances which can become monotonous and boring for the viewers. These shows are also known for their scripted comedy, which can seem forced and uninspiring to viewers. The lack of fresh and innovative performances can lead to a lack of enthusiasm and anticipation among viewers. Changes in media consumption Finally, changes in the way people consume media may also contribute to a decline in interest in Bollywood awards shows. With the rise of social media and other online platforms, some people may simply be more interested in other types of content and less interested in traditional award shows. This can lead to a decrease in viewership and general interest in the event. Declining interest in Bollywood awards shows can be attributed to several factors such as nepotism, lack of diversity, low credibility, monotonous performances and changes in media consumption. Although some of these factors may be beyond the control of organizers, they should take steps to ensure that the nomination and voting process is transparent and inclusive. By doing so, they can regain the trust and interest of the audience and make these shows exciting and entertaining again. – PTC PUNJABI

