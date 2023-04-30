Legendary actor-filmmaker Dwarakish denies false death reports





Legendary Kannada actor, director and film producer Dwarakish has recently been plagued by online rumors. According to reports, the 80-year-old veteran was sick a few months ago and even underwent the necessary treatment to get back into shape. However, false reports began to surface on Sunday, April 30 claiming that Dwarakish succumbed to poor health and passed away. Luckily, he would step in and share a video message to communicate that he is safe and sound, dismissing all the hoax reports currently circulating. “Namaskara to everyone. This is Dwarakish – the Dwarakish you raised, the Dwarakish you raised. I am perfectly fine and need your blessings. In fact, I am fit and well and very happy too. I would need your trust and your love, and as long as I have your blessings, nothing could hurt me. I’m fine, I’m fine!” Dwarakish said in the video message. The Prachanda Kulla actor began his acting career in 1964 and would soon make a foray into film production, with the 1969 film Mayor muthanna (with Dr. Rajkumar) being his first solo venture. He would go on to successfully juggle producing, acting and filmmaking over the next few decades with some of his best known films being Bhagyavantharu, Guru Shishyaru, Madhuve Madu Tamashe Nodu, Dance Raja Dance and Apthamitra. He has worked with some of the greatest actors in South India such as Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, Ambareesh, Rajinikanth and others. Interestingly, similar false rumors regarding Dwarakish’s death surfaced in 2019, and then the actor-producer also had to clear the air himself through a video message. Not too long ago, fellow senior actor Doddanna was also the subject of this kind of notoriety and several social media posts have been found consoling his death. Doddanna would then share a similar video note to urge everyone to stop spreading the rumours. Legendary Telugu actor Kota Srinivasa Rao was also a victim and he also shared a video message a few months ago to describe the ordeal he went through after the fake news started spreading.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ottplay.com/news/im-hale-hearty-legendary-actor-filmmaker-dwarakish-rubbishes-fake-death-reports/cfeab39453148 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos