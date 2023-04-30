Tasting History details how civilizations formed and grew through their food recipes New York Daily News

Culture creates cuisine.

The poor turn to satiating foods and easy-to-stretch meals. The jaded wealthy demand rare items and elaborate feasts. Soldiers and Explorers need things that don’t spoil quickly or need reheating.

We eat as we live.

But, as Max Miller’s Tasting History with Ann Volkwein shows, the recipes also work in reverse. Look at a list of ingredients, work back, and you can see what a civilization grew, traded, and treasured. Recreate this dish and you’ll get an idea of ​​how others used to live.

History of tasting: explore the past through 4,000 years of recipes, by Max Miller and Ann Volkwein. (Simon & Shuester)

The book was inspired by his YouTube channel Tasting History with Max Miller. The shows started in February 2020 but took off a month later during lockdown.

People all over the world hunkered down at home and became obsessed with making sourdough bread, he writes. I, grateful for a distraction, was there to teach them his story. Although it wasn’t sourdough, but garum, a fermented fish sauce from ancient Rome, and something I wouldn’t encourage anyone to make at home, it really got the chain off the ground.

Miller brought the shows a wry, unassuming approach to the book, but with a few enhancements. Chief among them? You can watch her recipes while you cook without ever having to press pause.

Home cooks can also quickly consult the glossary. They may need it. Modern markets probably don’t stock many of the favorite ingredients of ancient worlds. But Miller helpfully suggests substitutes for hard-to-find items. Any Asian fish sauce can be substituted for garum. If something can be omitted from a recipe, it notes that too.

He admits that many of these dishes are recreations, as ancient chefs rarely noted measurements or preparation methods. (Putting good stuff in and baking until there is enough is a typical surviving recipe.) For an Egyptian dessert called Tiger Nut Cake, Miller didn’t even have hieroglyphs to go over a simple tomb painting. .

The Egyptian prepares cakes with tiger nuts, as shown in the tomb of Rekhmire. Reproduced by Nina de Garis Davies.

Will his cake taste exactly the same as the one from 1740 BCE? Who would know for sure? But with nuts, honey and date syrup, it’s probably very good.

A lot of Roman recipes are a little underwhelming, and that’s understandable. The whole empire seemed addicted to this fish sauce. It would take more than 1,000 years before an Italian saw a tomato.

Still, some dishes look intriguing and even a little familiar. For example, the Romans lived on globi, a mixture of whole grain flour and ricotta rolled into balls, fried and topped with honey and poppy seeds. The ancients gobbled them up around 160 BCE, but they wouldn’t look out of place today at the San Gennaro Festival.

Other dishes may seem less appealing today. Marcus Gavius ​​Apicius, Rome’s most famous foodie, wrote the classic About the Kitchen, but his tastes were already a bit unusual, with his dinners featuring sea urchin-stuffed sows’ udders.

“In Mitulis (Mussels) (Andrew Bui)

When it came to dictating what was and was not acceptable to the upper classes, Apicurus’ word was practically the law, Miller writes. He convinced Drusus (Julius Caesar), son of Emperor Tiberius, to avoid cabbage shoots and cabbage heads, as they were only suitable for common people, and instead urged his guests towards the tongue of pink flamingo or the pork liver of a pig fed with the best dried figs and made drunk with honeyed wine en route to the slaughterhouse.

Easily influenced foodies followed his directions, but there’s perhaps more pleasure in the simpler recipes of old snobs like steamed mussels with leeks, two kinds of wine, herbs and cumin (and that must-have fish sauce ).

Millers’ search for ancient edibles takes him around the world, to historic empires in Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas. But while specific foods may have originated in particular regions, trade and conquest quickly spread them to other cultures.

Take the samosa or, if you prefer, the sambusah, the sambusa or the samasa.

A page from the medieval Indian manuscript Nimatnama-i-Nasiruddin-Shahi

Several names for the same thing: pastry stuffed with a spicy filling, then baked or fried, he explains. Probably made somewhere in Central Asia, the original samosa was a way to preserve meat for long journeys. As Muslim traders traveled through Asia and Africa and into Spain, they brought the samosa with them. Every culture that adopted the dish made it their own.

So the next time you enjoy a Spanish empanada or a Somali sambusa, thank the street vendor who first brought pastries to share.

For many readers, other newer dishes will be more familiar. Yet they still have the ability to surprise.

Gingerbread, for example, dates back to at least the 14th century in England. One story traces it back to a 10th century Armenian monk, Gregory of Nicopolis. Chaucer mentions it in The Canterbury Tales and the first Queen Elizabeth gave it as a gift.

Originally, however, it was more of a sticky, strongly flavored candy made with sugar and honey and several spices than a cookie. The sandalwood powder added some color. Miller advises using a drop of red food coloring instead.

Unexpected flavors, at least for modern tastes, seemed to be the hallmark of old English cuisine. A pumpkin pie recipe that Miller includes, they always spell it pumpion calls rosemary, parsley and thyme. And a dish of parmesan ice cream would definitely take some getting used to.

Cooking Class in 19th Century Boston (Boston Public Library)

Modern diners may find other dishes more appetizing. The Italian dish pomodori stuffed allErbette with its elegant 18th century sound isn’t much more than tomatoes stuffed with cheese, prosciutto, arugula and herbs, then cooked quickly, and they look delicious.

And although the words stobach gaedhealach may seem off-limits, they simply mean Irish stew, and if you have potatoes and onions, bacon and lamb, water, salt and pepper, you can make a pot out of it tonight.

It includes an 1862 American recipe for a cocktail made with gin, bitters, curacao and gum syrup. And there’s Yankee chef Fannie Farmers’ famous pickle candy, a kind of sour taffy. (It probably tastes better than it looks. It should.)

The new recipe that Miller includes is the 1914 one for Texas Pecan Pie, and it closes the book. It’s a sweet end and, the author hopes, the beginning of a culinary change.

It was in the 1930s that pecan pie made the leap to Thanksgiving tables across the country when Karo Syrup started slapping a recipe (for it) on the back of every bottle of their corn syrup. , he wrote, and, of course, included their syrup as a main ingredient. The result was a sickening overload.

Texas Pecan Pie (Andrew Bui)

This older recipe, Miller promises, avoids that by using dark brown sugar and whole milk rather than corn syrup and the usual can of condensate. Three large eggs, a tablespoon of flour, and a pinch of kosher salt complete the simple filling, poured into a pre-baked and baked pie crust. Garnish with meringue, if desired.

The resulting dessert is probably much better than the ones many Americans grew up with. And proof, perhaps, that sometimes the oldest ways are the best.

Please just skip the main course of flamingo tongues and the parmesan ice cream dessert.