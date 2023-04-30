The 1975 Best Actor Oscar Run Was Incredible, So How Did Art Carney End Up Winning?





In the end, “The Godfather Part II” was the big winner of that Oscar night, but it wasn’t the movie everyone expected to rack up awards that night. Because of our collective understanding of the presumed greatness of “Part II,” some of you may be surprised that Roman Polanski’s “Chinatown” was the awards favorite that year. At the Golden Globes, it won Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Actor for Jack Nicholson. He also won the last three at the BAFTAs, and Nicholson also won Best Actor from the National Society of Film Critics and the New York Film Critics Circle. All eyes were on “Chinatown” and especially on Nicholson, as it was his fourth nomination. At the actual ceremony, Nicholson and Art Carney were the only two nominees to show up, as not everyone apparently thought they had a chance of winning. It was up to Nicholson to lose, and he did. In the end, “Chinatown” won only one of its 11 nominations. Even as he hides behind his trademark sunglasses in public, Nicholson’s disappointment that his name isn’t being called out radiates. “The Godfather Part II” arrived late, just before Christmas 1974. Meanwhile, “Chinatown” was released in June. He was in the unfortunate position of peaking too soon and having a masterpiece swept away at the last second. I think Nicholson and Pacino ended up splitting the votes or diverting people to another choice because they couldn’t choose between them in those final stages, allowing Carney to come in and collect that award. In the end, things worked out for Nicholson, as he won Best Actor the following year for “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

