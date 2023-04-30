Maria Qamars Bloody Phool, explores women in Bollywood





Pop Artists’ New Show Runs at New York’s Richard Taittinger Gallery May 3-28 Artist Maria Qamar grew up in Canada during the 2000s and, like many teenagers, she had to face bullying and racism in the post-9/11 world firsthand. Interestingly, Qamar decided to incorporate these tensions into his art presented with great humor and insight. Born to an Indian mother and a Bangladeshi father, Qamar also soaked up the exaggerated, filmed inspirations that surrounded her. His works continue to draw heavily from his South Asian lineage, Bollywood, traditional stereotypes, and the growth of desi in America. But despite all this, his loud, colorful, even boisterous art continues to pique interest in the West due to his graphic depiction of shared human emotions. Read: Polite Society: A New-Age Tale of South Asians (March 31, 2023) The young artist is back with her solo exhibition at the Richard Taittinger Gallery in New York and the theme of her new exhibition seems interspersed with humor, satire and stereotypes. Pop art and color both seem like a joy of everything the artist grew up with and continues to draw inspiration from. Entitled Bloody Phool which translates in Hindi as Bloody Flower and phonetically in English as Bloody Fool. This exhibit focuses primarily on betrayal, female rage, PTSD, and psychedelics. For her new solo exhibition, Qamar explores the imposed role of female protagonists in Bollywood traditions, as well as the idealized vision of femininity presented within them. Drawing inspiration from the Bollywood industry in which Qamar grew up and identifies, the exhibition features collages with various Bollywood DVD covers and posters generously donated by fans. Drawing on her heritage and childhood, Qamar explores an awareness and understanding of the complex representation of femininity and sexuality in Indian art forms. The inclusion of his works in tandem with Bollywood imagery reveals a tension between fantasy and reality. Thus, forming a wedge between the perceptions of women in relationships and the results of deception and female rage. Each piece tells a different story of deception and lies that Qamar thinks his audience can relate to. Typically, she chose to transform the current gallery into a completely immersive space that allows the viewer to become completely immersed in the narrative fueled by the rage of red walls, a color indicating celebration, violence, or sometimes in the words of Qamar both. Her work is collected by Mindy Kaling and has been featured on The Mindy Project. Instagram sensation, Qamar is the author of Trust No Aunty published in 2017. In 2019, she received a groundbreaking exhibition at the Richard Taittinger Gallery titled Fraaandship! His works have been exhibited at the AGO in Toronto, Mumbai Comicon and Oxo Tower Wharf in London, England. She has also participated in exhibitions at the Mural Festival and the Saatchi Gallery. Bloody Phool is on display at the Richard Taittinger Gallery through May 28 at 154 Ludlow Street, New York.

