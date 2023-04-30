Google Doodle celebrates Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman

The Google Doodle, which features a drawing of Rickman by artist Hélène Leroux, marks the 36th anniversary of one of his first high-profile theatrical performances, described as instrumental in launching his career.

The English actor, who died in 2016 at the age of 69, opened his Broadway performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in a production of Dangerous Liaisons on April 30, 1987.

Leroux said it was a privilege for her to honor Rickman’s life and career in the Google Doodle image that shows him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves.

Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually Alan Rickman worked his magic in every role he played. Learn more about today’s beloved English actor #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/SNOVdyc7NM pic.twitter.com/p6xbaPZSWq GoogleDoodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 30, 2023

She added: I wanted to illustrate Alans passion for creativity depicted in the soft watercolors in the background with reference to some of Alans finest artwork.

After his death, Alans’ popular autobiographical diaries also attracted the attention of nations; these frank and entertaining reflections are represented by fine pen scratches superimposed on a background resembling white lined paper.

The branches on either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His entertaining on-screen performances have undoubtedly left a unique and lasting mark on British culture, and I’m delighted that it lives on through my doodle today.

The career of Alan Rickman



In October 2022, Madly, Deeply: TheAlanRickmanDiaries was released, giving readers an intimate look into his life and career.

The book was shortlisted for a prize at the British Book Awards this year.

Born February 21, 1946 in West London, Rickman graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before joining the Shakespeare’s Royal Company and having a breakthrough role in the 1982 BBC adaptation of Anthony Trollopes Barchester Chronicles.

Alan Rickman (far right) was known for his roles in films such as Harry Potter and Die Hard. (Picture: PA)

Rickman also had theater roles in The Tempest and Loves Labors Lost before earning a Tony Award nomination as Valmont in a 1987 New York production Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) based on the French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.

He was later cast as German criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the popular 1988 action film Die Hard.

Four years after that film, he won a Bafta for Best Supporting Actor for Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, where he again played an antagonist as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

That same year he was also nominated for a Bafta lead role for Truly, Madly, Deeply in which he starred alongside actress Juliet Stevenson.

In 1995, Rickman was again Bafta nominated for the Jane Austen period drama Sense And Sensibility and the 1996 biopic Michael Collins, before starring as Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.

The following year, he appeared in the 1996 period drama Rasputin: Dark Servant Of Destiny, playing the role of Grigori Rasputin.

The role won him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.

In 2001, Rickman landed arguably his best-known role as Hogwarts Master Severus Snape in Harry Potter To the Philosopher’s Stone.

To be fair to Snape, we would also avoid duels with McGonagall. pic.twitter.com/sOtGD1YUfL Harry Potter (@harrypotter) April 27, 2023

He would go on to play in the eight Harry Potter movies, set in JK Rowlings Wizarding World.

Ms Leroux said: (Rickmans) unique and moving performance as Severus Snape touched the lives of so many, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest actors of his time, not just in the UK United but worldwide.

Alan brought Snape’s insightful personality to life on screen with his uniquely expressive forehead, highlighted in the center by a moving image.

Rickman has also featured in other films such as Love Actually (2003) and the 2007 musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Rickmanslast’s film roles included the 2014 period drama A Little Chaos and the 2015 thriller Eye In The Sky.