Entertainment
Google Doodle celebrates Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman
The Google Doodle, which features a drawing of Rickman by artist Hélène Leroux, marks the 36th anniversary of one of his first high-profile theatrical performances, described as instrumental in launching his career.
The English actor, who died in 2016 at the age of 69, opened his Broadway performance as anti-hero Le Vicomte de Valmont in a production of Dangerous Liaisons on April 30, 1987.
Leroux said it was a privilege for her to honor Rickman’s life and career in the Google Doodle image that shows him raising his eyebrows and surrounded by leaves.
Harry Potter, Die Hard, Love Actually Alan Rickman worked his magic in every role he played.
Learn more about today’s beloved English actor #GoogleDoodle https://t.co/SNOVdyc7NM pic.twitter.com/p6xbaPZSWq
GoogleDoodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 30, 2023
She added: I wanted to illustrate Alans passion for creativity depicted in the soft watercolors in the background with reference to some of Alans finest artwork.
After his death, Alans’ popular autobiographical diaries also attracted the attention of nations; these frank and entertaining reflections are represented by fine pen scratches superimposed on a background resembling white lined paper.
The branches on either side of the Doodle are also inspired by his diary scribbles. His entertaining on-screen performances have undoubtedly left a unique and lasting mark on British culture, and I’m delighted that it lives on through my doodle today.
The career of Alan Rickman
In October 2022, Madly, Deeply: TheAlanRickmanDiaries was released, giving readers an intimate look into his life and career.
The book was shortlisted for a prize at the British Book Awards this year.
Born February 21, 1946 in West London, Rickman graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) before joining the Shakespeare’s Royal Company and having a breakthrough role in the 1982 BBC adaptation of Anthony Trollopes Barchester Chronicles.
Rickman also had theater roles in The Tempest and Loves Labors Lost before earning a Tony Award nomination as Valmont in a 1987 New York production Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Dangerous Liaisons) based on the French novel by Pierre Choderlos de Laclos.
He was later cast as German criminal mastermind Hans Gruber in the popular 1988 action film Die Hard.
Four years after that film, he won a Bafta for Best Supporting Actor for Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, where he again played an antagonist as the Sheriff of Nottingham.
That same year he was also nominated for a Bafta lead role for Truly, Madly, Deeply in which he starred alongside actress Juliet Stevenson.
In 1995, Rickman was again Bafta nominated for the Jane Austen period drama Sense And Sensibility and the 1996 biopic Michael Collins, before starring as Russian mystic Grigori Rasputin.
The following year, he appeared in the 1996 period drama Rasputin: Dark Servant Of Destiny, playing the role of Grigori Rasputin.
The role won him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.
In 2001, Rickman landed arguably his best-known role as Hogwarts Master Severus Snape in Harry Potter To the Philosopher’s Stone.
To be fair to Snape, we would also avoid duels with McGonagall. pic.twitter.com/sOtGD1YUfL
Harry Potter (@harrypotter) April 27, 2023
He would go on to play in the eight Harry Potter movies, set in JK Rowlings Wizarding World.
Ms Leroux said: (Rickmans) unique and moving performance as Severus Snape touched the lives of so many, and he will forever be remembered as one of the greatest actors of his time, not just in the UK United but worldwide.
Alan brought Snape’s insightful personality to life on screen with his uniquely expressive forehead, highlighted in the center by a moving image.
Rickman has also featured in other films such as Love Actually (2003) and the 2007 musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.
Rickmanslast’s film roles included the 2014 period drama A Little Chaos and the 2015 thriller Eye In The Sky.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wandsworthguardian.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/23490871.google-doodle-celebrates-harry-potter-actor-alan-rickman/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden really needs Donald Trump to be the nominee! Chuck Todd asks if POTUS is co-dependent on Trump
- Google Doodle celebrates Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman
- Google celebrates the life and career of Harry Potter star Alan Rickman with today’s doodle
- Will AI kill cancer?Doctors create AI tools that can detect disease
- US conducts first evacuation of citizens from war in Sudan
- Maria Qamars Bloody Phool, explores women in Bollywood
- The simple trick to make any dress cinched at the waist
- Groundbreaking self-driving tractor tackles landmine problem in Ukraine
- PM Modi slams Congress and JD-S over ‘family politics’
- Anthony Ginting Badminton Asian Championships Champion, Jokowi Congratulates
- 10 unexpected ways to add new entertainment to your daily routine
- A swarm of earthquakes shakes the Southern California desert