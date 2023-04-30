Entertainment
Aryan Khan’s ‘ridiculously expensive’ clothing brand gets grilled online Bollywood: Dhasukhabar
Aryan Khan’s luxury clothing brand D’YAVOL X went live on Sunday and netizens were shocked by the “ridiculously expensive” prices. Shah Rukh Khan and Aaryan have been promoting the brand and its upcoming launch for the past few weeks, generating a lot of interest among fans. A commercial featuring the superstar was also launched recently. In it, father and son look nearly identical wearing D’Yavol X. (Also read: Aryan Khan Reveals What He Did When Dad Shah Rukh Khan Got Different Info About Filming Their D’Yavol X Commercial)
As soon as the website went live, many people were unable to access it. The brand updated a status on Twitter and wrote, “We are experiencing a high volume of traffic and payments. Please wait with us. Later, they announced that the site was back and users could access the site.
Instagram users were quite shocked by the award and expressed their feelings in the comments section. One user said, “Khan Sahib, I won’t be enough to sell my kidney, I have to sell both my kidneys.” Another shared, “I just checked the price, it’s crazy. A middle class person can never afford it. I’ve been waiting for the teaser and refreshing the page for 1 hour. Bad luck I guess. “2 lakhs for a leather jacket? Another fan shouted.
Instagram account Diet Sabya, which focuses on fashion, also commented on the price range of clothing brands. On their Instagram stories, they shared a screenshot from the store showing a white t-shirt with a price tag printed on it. 24,400. Another black hoodie had a price 45,500, when a jacket was the last 2,000,000. Screenshots of the clothes were accompanied by the caption “What’s up?” Who the f**k spent just a word.
Recently, Ariane opened up about her experience on set with her father. She told Harper’s Bazaar: Working with my dad is never difficult because with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job on set easier. He puts the whole crew at ease and has immense respect for everyone. I can always pay close attention when he’s on set, so I don’t miss anything that I can learn.
