What Killed the Golden Age of Hollywood?

Hollywood’s Golden Age and its glamor continue to define the film industry a century later. Even after ushering in a new contemporary era in cinema, timeless talents like Marilyn Monroe And Humphrey Bogart are always the faces of an ever-changing industry. Between the introduction of technicolor and the grand sets and performances that continue to inspire 2020s filmmakers, most of what came out of the golden age is unforgettable and remains an important moment in states history. -United. Despite its stature, this legendary age of Hollywood ended decades ago. What caused the end of the Golden Age of Hollywood?





What is the Golden Age?

When talking about Hollywood’s Golden Age, most people think of black-and-white photos of famous faces, pearls and camera flashes on the red carpet, as well as the remarkable sign of Hollywood that people travel from far and wide to see. However, the era was mostly defined by what was happening behind the scenes, such as advancements in technology.

RELATED: 10 Classic Directors Who Personified Hollywood’s Golden Age

The exact chronology of the Golden Age is often disputed and varies in start and end dates. Some say the age was over in the 1950s, while others say it stayed until the late 1970s. It depends on what exactly you call the golden age. People only refer to the years of technological progress as the real golden age, which is a shorter period, and others include the years of cinema that were directly affected by this progress, which would practically lead to the 1980s. D other sources say the end of the golden age came with the start of World War II in 1939. Therefore, in some cases, this iconic age of Hollywood would have started in the 1910s and ended in the late 1970s.

Meanwhile, new breakthroughs and revelations have been made in cinema, providing audiences with iconic images like casablanca (1942) and vertigo (1958). Movie stars spoke with a transatlantic accent, and the industry was led by five titans of production who were then known as the “Big Five”: Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Warner Bros., RKO Radio Pictures and Metro- Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) Studios. The other smaller studios pictured were Universal Studios, Columbia Pictures and United Artists. Some of these studios still exist today and have since achieved media conglomerate status or have been purchased by one. Golden age stars love Rita Hayworth And Cary Grant were often signed to one of these studios, meaning they would only star in films that a studio produced under contract to them. Sign these well-known and beloved actors succeeded in guaranteeing audiences for the films of the studios.

Image via 20th Century Fox

This period isn’t dubbed “golden” for its glamorization of fame and fortune, but rather for the surge in the number of films produced, as well as what went on behind the camera. The shift from silent films to “talkies” allowed filmmakers, writers and actors to push the boundaries when it came to what defined filmmaking at the time. The introduction of sound in cinema made a plethora of room for musicals, which became very popular at the time. The combination of sound with technicolor was breathtaking, with a year of production and up to 40 musicals on screen. Some of the most popular movies include The Wizard of Oz (1939), The sound of music (1965), and Sing in the rain (1952), the latter having inspired current musicals such as La La Land (2016).

Another factor of filmmaking that changed was the writing. The inclusion of audio production opened the door to more in-depth dialogue, rather than just text on a screen, and allowed for more complex plots and narratives in films. Lean more into the plot created classic genres of the golden age like westerns and comedies. There was also the beginning of the use of multiple sets instead of a single scene, as well as the overall creativity and uniqueness displayed in this era of cinema that resulted from technological discoveries and risks. All of this, combined with the startup of major image studio systems, caused an explosion in filmmaking and showing.

So what killed the Golden Age?

While, again, the end date of the Golden Age depends on who is questioned, there are many factors that brought this era of cinema to a close, as opposed to just one. The biggest culprit is the introduction and popularization of television. Between the massive exodus to the suburbs and the growing number of families, television has become a must for homeowners. The existence of television has created both fear and loathing, with the small screen becoming a serious threat to cinemas and cinemas.

Television has made more media more accessible, showing everything from sports to news after its invention in 1927. However, many people were initially disturbed by the idea of ​​television. Some critics said the idea of ​​young people staring at a screen for hours on end made them feel uncomfortable, seeing him as a danger during the Red Scare and being declared anti-intellectual. For this reason, many films have been produced on the subject of the invention of television and may have even heightened public fear. A film that explored this was Murder on TV (1935), starring Bela Lugosi, which follows a murder that occurred during a televised demonstration. Nevertheless, television has become essential and has directly impacted cinema attendance, a fact similar to that of today regarding streaming services affecting the box office. After launching record labels and theme parks to boost revenuemajor studios started creating TV shows.

Another fairly direct cause of the downfall of the Golden Age was changes to the system of major image studios. Between owning movie theaters and booking their movies to play on screens, the big studios turned out to have too much power, and it started to attract lawsuits. Many Hollywood corporations were considered guilty of violation of the Sherman Antitrust Act, as studios were ultimately creating monopolies due to their level of control and lack of regulation. After the case went to court, the studios were banned from owning locations that only showed their films, as well as from showing more than five of their films in theaters at a time. It also had an impact on the contracts that studios had with their stars., forcing them to find new ways to make their productions unique. Another direct effect of this has been the rise of independent and art house productions and theatres.

While Hollywood’s Golden Age paved the way for the movies we know and love today, and its glamor is still enjoyed, there wasn’t much room for smaller studio films. The industry framework has changed tremendously in this regard, while still being dominated by larger companies. Moreover, the signing and treatment of movie stars in the early and mid-20th century may have laid the foundation for intense fame and obsession with on-screen talent, long before the existence social media. However, the desire for stories that are different from what audiences had at the time allows for a new kind of creativity and pushes the boundaries of filmmaking and technology even further. Yet audiences and filmmakers won’t soon forget the era that defined and produced timeless and visually stunning stories.