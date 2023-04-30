Mrunal Thakur to Shilpa Shetty

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is one of the most renowned luxury car brands in the world. The company is famous for producing some of the most luxurious and desirable cars, and owning a Mercedes-Benz car with the three-pointed star is considered a status symbol in society. For this reason, many Bollywood celebrities drive around in Mercedes-Benz cars, and recently five popular actresses also bought new Mercedes-Benz cars.

Munmum Dutta – Mercedes Benz A-Class Limousine

The first actress on the list is Munmun Dutta who is known for her role as “Babita Ji” in the popular TV show “Tarak Mehta ka Oolath Chashma”. Recently, the actress was seen waiting outside a restaurant in Mumbai for her newly acquired Mercedes-Benz A-Class limo. She shared a photo of her brand new Mercedes-Benz sedan on her Instagram Story.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class comes in three variants: A200 Progressive Line, A200d Progressive Line and the top of the range AMG A35 4Matic. We don’t know which variant Munmun’s car is, but it’s not the AMG A35, so it’s something between petrol and diesel versions. The A200 is equipped with a 1.3-litre petrol engine with a four-cylinder turbo petrol engine and 163 hp, while the diesel version is equipped with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine which produces 150 horsepower. The diesel engine is mated to an 8-speed DCT automatic transmission, while the petrol engine is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

Neha and Aisha Sharma – Mercedes Benz GLE 400d

Next on the list are popular Bollywood actress and model, Neha Sharma, and her sister, Aisha Sharma. The sister duo recently bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d worth Rs 1 crore. The SUV is one of the most popular models sold by the German automaker in the country, and the sisters opted for a sleek black hue.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is available in three different versions in the Indian market. The base model, the 300d, has a four-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum power of 245 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm. The more powerful 400d has a six-cylinder diesel engine with a maximum power of 325 hp and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. The 450MATIC, which has a petrol engine option, is the most powerful model, producing 500 Nm of maximum torque and 365 PS of power maximum. Each engine choice comes with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, and the top model also includes the 4MATIC AWD system.

Karishma Tanna – Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4MATIC

Another of the popular TV actresses and models, Karishma Tanna, has purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4MATIC SUV in a shade of white. Recently, the actress was seen arriving at a party in her new car, which is worth Rs 1.25 crore.

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is available in two variants in the country: the 400d 4MATIC and the 450 4MATIC. The former is powered by a BS6 compliant 2925cc six-cylinder diesel engine which generates 330PS and 700Nm of peak torque, while the latter is powered by a 2999cc six-cylinder petrol engine and electric motor of 48 V. . The gasoline engine develops 367 hp and 500 Nm of torque, and the electric motor generates an additional 22 hp and 250 Nm of torque.

Mrunal Thakur – Mercedes Benz S-450 4MATIC

The next popular actress on the list is none other than TV actress of “Kumkum Bhagya” fame, Mrunal Thakur, who recently brought home a brand new Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan. She bought the S 450 variant of the top-end Mercedes sedan, which is worth Rs 2.17 crore.

The S 450 is the top-end variant of the S-Class and is powered by a 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine that generates 362 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. This luxury sedan is only available with a gasoline engine and has an AWD system from Mercedes.

Shilpa Shetty – Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Finally, the most expensive car on this list is the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which is owned by popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and is worth Rs 3.5 crore. The actress opted for a chic shade of white for her Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 luxury SUV.

The Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 is only available with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. This engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission and is capable of producing maximum power of 550 hp and a maximum torque of 730 Nm. This SUV is brought to India via the CBU route. Shilpa Shetty also owns a Bentley Continental GT, Lamborghini Aventador, BMW i8, BMW X5, Range Rover Vogue and BMW 7 Series.

