SNL actor Jim Belushi joined Memphis group FreeWorld at Rum Boogie Café





Imagine that your band is playing the usual gig at Rum Boogie Coffee on Beale Street and everything seems normal. Then, actor Jim Belushi joins the stage with his harmonica twice. Memphis Local Group free world played his usual set at Rum Boogie Café on Friday night when singer Richard Cushing noticed someone familiar in the bar. “I recognized it, but not really,” Cushing said. “I knew I knew who he was but when I first looked at him I thought he was someone I went to high school with…then my keyboardist said that it was Jim Belushi.” Cushing then invited him to join the stage and Belushi pulled out his harmonica. The singer said he performed “Messin’ With the Kid” by Buddy Guy and Junior Wells and then “Sweet Home Chicago” from the movie The Blues Brothers, which starred Belushi’s brother, John Belushi. “It made the band feel really good that we at Rum Boogie got to experience that,” Cushing said. “He walked down the street, he heard a band he felt compelled to go to and it was us, he chose us. He heard the band, he walked in, he jumped on stage and joined us and then he left, so that was quite a compliment to the band.” Cushing said Belushi looked comfortable on stage, had full control of the room, and “just killed it”. “The place is always pretty full,” Cushing said. “But I looked up, and he must have been a magnet, and the place was suddenly packed.” After a few songs with the “Saturday Night Live” and “Twin Peaks” actor, Cushing asked an employee to grab a guitar for Belushi to sign, but he left before the instrument arrived on stage. Cushing said Belushi had promised to return and sign a guitar, a tradition at Rum Boogie Café. On Saturday night, Belushi returned to the stage with FreeWorld for a few songs and delivered on his promise by signing a guitar. Belushi played a few more songs on stage with FreeWorld on Saturday, then walked away, thanking the band members and bar staff. “You never know what’s going to happen on Beale Street,” Cushing said. “It’s not an everyday occurrence, but it gave us a shock.” FreeWorld started making music in 1987 and plays around the Mid-South with its nine members including Cushing, Herman Green, Peter Climie, Andy Tate, Christopher Stephenson, Freedman Steorts, George Lawrence, Johnny Gutierrez and Stephani “Doll” McCoy . FreeWorld performs on the Rum Boogie Café stage every weekend. Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter @AmroDima.

