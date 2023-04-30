Willie Nelson’s Hollywood Bowl 90th anniversary celebration is a star-studded event – ​​Daily News

Three hours into an all-star celebration of Willie Nelsons 90th birthday party at the Hollywood Bowl, the birthday boy had yet to be seen. He was hanging out backstage as friends such as Lyle LovettMiranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton and Beck sang classic songs from his vast catalog.

But then, a little after 10 p.m., as Neil Young sang “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?” with his sometimes bandmate Stephen Stills on guitar, Willie, the man of the hour, came out backstage, and fans who packed the Bowl on Saturday for the first of two anniversary shows erupted in cheers and applause .

“I would like to thank all the artists who have come out to help us celebrate what we are celebrating,” Nelson said as he settled into a chair at center stage, his sons Micah and Luke Nelsonwho had played earlier in the evening, with guitars on either side of him.

And then it was with the show, country star George Strait came to play a pair of songs with Nelson, then Snoop Dogg for one, and finally the whole lineup for the finale of Long Story Short’s first night: An All-Star Celebration of Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday.

Willie Nelson, center, performs with Neil Young, right, and Stephen Stills, left, during a celebration of Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Jay Blakesberg, for Blackbird Presents)

Willie Nelson, right, performs with Snoop Dogg, left, during a celebration of Nelson’s 90th birthday at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Josh Timmermans for Blackbird Presents)

Miranda Lambert sings “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” during Long Story Short: All-Star Concert Celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Jay Blakesberg for Blackbird Presents)

Kris Kristofferson and Roseanne Cash sing “Loving Him Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Do Again) during Long Story Short: All-Star Concert Celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Josh Timmermans for Blackbird Presents)

Warren Haynes of the Allman Brothers Band performs “Midnight Rider” at Long Story Short: All-Star Concert Celebrating Willie Nelson’s 90th” at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, April 29, 2023. (Photo by Randall Michelson)

The show returns to the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, April 30, with a rather different set of guest performers to celebrate Nelson’s second 90th birthday. Born April 29, 1933, his birth certificate was not completed and dated until April 30, 1933, so Nelson always celebrated both.

The evening opened at 7 p.m. sharp with young country artist Billy Strings, with whom Nelson recently collaborated on Strings’ single “California Sober,” to make “Whiskey River” and “Play a Little Longer,” and the party was on with 40 songs and over 30 guest artists over the next three and a half hours.

Many performers shared a memory or two about Willie or the song they chose before they performed. Singer-songwriter Edie Brickell said Nelson’s music was the weekend household soundtrack when she was a girl and her dad loved “Whiskey River” so much it was played at his funeral.

“Willie is like a spirit guide,” she said before performing “Remember Me (When the Candlelights are Gleaming).” “He helped us work, he helped us play, he helped us cry.”

Lyle Lovett chose Nelson’s “Hello Walls” because it sounded “the perfect song” from when he heard it as a boy in Houston. Margo Price noted that she grew up on a farm and praised Nelson for his tireless work on behalf of farmers over the years before she and Nathaniel Rateliff sang the sassy “I Can Get Off on You”, which Nelson wrote with his close friend Waylon Jennings.

Performers came and went quickly, most only there for one song, choosing either tunes written by Nelson or associated with him through his own covers and their interpretations.

Norah Jones, who played often with Nelson’s band over the years, played a pair including the piano instrumental “Down Yonder” in tribute to Nelson’s late sister, Bobbie Nelson, who served as her piano player. band for nearly 50 years until his death at age 91. in 2022.

In a show like this, everything feels special, with one star after another stepping out to pay homage to a legend. But the appearance of Kris Kristofferson half-way Roseanne CashKristofferson’s performance of “Loving Him Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do)” was the show’s first big emotional moment. At 86, Kristofferson is no longer the rugged figure of his youth, but with Cash gently leading him, their duet was touching and beautiful.

Nelson’s long appreciation for all genres of music has manifested itself in the disparate styles of each new performer on stage. Lukas Nelson looked suspiciously like his father on a beautiful version of “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground”. Texas blues singer and guitarist Gary Clark Jr. delivered a burst of energy with “Texas Flood,” a song most associated with fellow Texas native Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Laid-back singer-songwriter Jack Johnson had the crowd laughing and singing along to “Willie Got Me Stoned and Took All My Money,” a song he said he wrote after trying unsuccessfully to follow Nelson in two of his favorite activities, smoking pot and playing poker.

The reggae grooves of Ziggy Marley singing “Still Is Moving to Me” somehow mixed with the loud-voiced pop of singer Tom Jones doing “Opportunity To Cry”, which in turn led to the jamey Johnson’s hard country on “Live Forever” and the slow blues of Bobby Weir of the Grateful Dead doing “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain”.

The biggest names, it’s all relative in a show like this, came in the back half of the set. The Chicks, who were introduced by actress Jennifer Garner to sing a catchy version of “Bloody Mary Morning”. (Garner, along with actors Owen Wilson, Ethan Hawke and Helen Mirren, occasionally served as emcee for the show.)

Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of the Lumineers did a nice version of Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” during which the crowd went as silent as they would all night. Moments later, Nathaniel Rateliff and Miranda Lambert had raucous fan choruses throughout their performances of “City of New Orleans” and “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys.”

As Nelson’s arrival on stage approached, Chris Stapleton, who would be the following night the headliner of the Stagecoach festival in Indioarrived to sing a pair of songs, including a beautifully moving version of “You Were Always on My Mind,” one of Nelson’s greatest covers.

Young and Stills pumped up the volume and energy just before 10 p.m. with “Long May You Run” and “For What It’s Worth,” the latter having fans on their feet to dance and sing along, before Nelson finally appeared.

His set offered eight songs to close the evening. George Strait, who’s been around so long you can forget how awesome he is, sang “Sing One With Willie,” his 2019 duet with Nelson, in which Strait amusingly laments that he never had this pleasure. He stayed for another track, the great “Pancho & Lefty”, which Nelson originally sang with the late Merle Haggard.

Snoop Dogg, who unlike Jack Johnson can certainly keep up with Nelson in at least one of his favorite activities, arrived to do “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die”, the warmth of their friendship shows in the smiles and the laughs they shared. throughout the number.

After the full lineup returned to the stage, Nelson walked them through “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” and “I’ll Fly Away”, then led the whole Bowl singing “Happy Birthday” to himself, it’s Willie’s party, he can sing it any way he wants.

“It’s hard to be humble”, a song by Mac Davis that Nelson covered on a recent record, closed the evening, with a bit of wry humor and a smirk from Nelson.

“Oh Lord, it’s hard to be humble, when you’re perfect in every way,” he sang to the applause of the audience. “I can’t wait to look in the mirror, because I’m getting better every day.”

With that, and a salute to the crowd, he was gone, if only until the following night.