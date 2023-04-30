Which actor has appeared in the most Wes Anderson films?

Texas filmmaker Wes AndersonThe distinct style of extends to more than its visuals. His dialogue as a screenwriter often includes very little subtextto hilarious effect, much in the same vein as the work of his famous contemporaries such as Martin McDonagh Or Yorgos Lanthimos. His use of music is so specific too, that The internet has recently taken a trend to mimic its visual symmetry using Alexandre Desplat‘s “Obituary” score for Anderson’s previous film The French Dispatch to reproduce the world of Anderson’s films. Of course, the final clue to identifying a Wes Anderson film is its wide array of famous faces, recognizable not only from other popular films, but to reappear time and time again in that specific director’s work.

It’s hard to imagine now, but it was a while before Wes Anderson fully acquired his roster of ensemble cast members. Many regulars include Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Jeff Goldblum, Edward NortonAnd Adrian Brody, among others. The filmmaker is renowned for his ongoing collaboration with fantastic character actors able to match his style in their performances. However, there is one actor who stars in Anderson’s films more than any other – and it’s none other than Bill Murray.

“Rushmore” marked the first collaboration between Murray and Anderson

Wes Anderson began his directing career with bottle rocketbased on his short film he made with actor brothers Owen Wilson And Luke Wilson, with whom he continued to work. After the success of the short film, The simpsons‘ co-creator James L. Brooks agreed to fund a full version. After the success of his very first feature film (not a common feat among directors), he continues with Rushmore (1998). According to Anderson, he still writes with Murray in mind nowbut at the time he made a hopeful swing to get the script into the hands of the groundhog day star. Luckily, however, Murray’s agent was a fan of bottle rocket and urged the actor to read his new script. Murray was only paid $9,000 for his work in the film.

Rushmore features a young Jason Schwartzman as Max Fischer, a private school student with an old soul, as he ambitiously pursues his teacher, Miss Cross (Olivia Williams). Meanwhile, Max’s friends’ father, Mr. Blume, is going through a midlife crisis, and soon Miss Cross finds herself being chased by a much older man as well as a much younger man. Max and Blume become close friends and then enemies in their fight to woo the Professor, who is already dating the much more age-appropriate Dr. Flynn (Luke Wilson).

“This script was so precisely written,” Murray said of Rushmore in 1998. “It has an original feel to the market where it looks so different. It’s executed so differently.” The role gave Murray’s career a bit of a revival, recoloring his late career persona as a dry straight man of the ironic indie genre, as opposed to the big, raunchy comedies he became known for in his youth. He went on to talk about Anderson, Wilson and the Rushmore experience saying, “They had a really talented group. It was a really eye-opening experience to realize that people could be so talented and work for so much less money.” As a result, Murray would go on to appear in all of Anderson’s subsequent films to date.

Bill Murray plays both lead and supporting role for Anderson

Anderson followed the success of Rushmore by forming an all-star ensemble for The Royal Tenenbaums, the story of a dysfunctional upper-class New York family. The list included big names in the industry Hackman Gene And Danny Gloveras well as Angelica Houston who would become another of Anderson’s frequent collaborators. Rounding out the cast were Ben Stiller, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Anderson favorites Luke Wilson, Owen Wilson (who co-wrote the screenplay with Anderson), and of course, Bill Murray. Despite being an industry treasure in his own right, Murray delivered an understated performance as Raleigh St. Clair, proving the comedian not only capable of taking on serious roles for dramatic recognition, but also for support its story and huge cast.

Murray’s ability to shine in both lead and supporting roles led Anderson to bring the actor back time and time again. After The Royal TennenbaumsMurray played the lead role of Steve Zissou in 2004 Aquatic Life with Steve ZissouA Jacques Cousteau-inspired explorer suddenly confronted with the realization that he has a son (Owen Wilson). Anderson’s follow-up movie only featured a blink-and-you’re-missing cameo appearance of Murray as ‘The Businessman’ in 2007 The Darjeeling Limited. His role in 2014 The Grand Budapest Hotel wasn’t much more than a cameo either, where Murray plays a sworn member of the Society of the Crossed Keys and an old friend of Ralph Fiennes“Mr. Gustave. With Murray’s casting swinging from extreme to extreme, audiences quickly realized that their collaboration would continue no matter what size role suited the actor, illustrating a partnership truly nurtured by both parties.

From live-action to stop-motion and beyond

After The Darjeeling LimitedAnderson would veer into stop-motion animation, first with 2009 The Fantastic Mr. Foxthen again in 2018 with isle of dogs. Murray’s voice would be lent to two significant characters in these outings, first as Mr. Fox’s best friend Clive Badger, Esq, and then as Boss the Stray Dog, respectively. One of his most notable Anderson characters, however, would be in the 2012 live-action film Moonrise Kingdomin which Murray plays a character named Walt Bishop.

The coming-of-age story follows orphaned boy scout Sam (Jared Gilman) and its correspondent Suzy (Kara Hayward) who agree to run away together in innocently epic Romeo and Juliet style. The adult cast of Moonrise Kingdom consists of Bruce Willis as the James Stuart– inspired police officer. Edward Norton plays the role of the scout leader with Tilda Swinton as social services, who had never worked with Anderson at this point, but have since become regulars. Murray stars as Suzy’s stressed dad opposite another Anderson newcomer, Frances McDormand.

McDormand would go on to appear in The French Dispatch where Murray plays the late editor of the titular magazine whose obituary frames his narrative. Will this also mark the death of Murray’s collaboration with Anderson? The actor was set to return to Anderson’s new venture, the next city ​​of asteroidsbut was forced to withdraw due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This will be Wes Anderson’s first film since Rushmore which won’t feature Bill Murray, but hopefully there will be more to come from this iconic duo.