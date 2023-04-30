Willie Nelson Turns 90 With Hollywood Bowl All-Star Concerts – Billboard

As Willie Nelson played “On the Road Again” near the end of the first of two star-filled anniversary concerts at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday (April 29), the song’s joyous declaration was more poignant than ever. “The life I love is making music with my friends,” he sang.

Explore Explore See the latest videos, graphics and news See the latest videos, graphics and news

More than 45 of these friends came together over the two nights for what presenter Ethan Hawke called “a celebration of love – love of music, love of storytelling and love of Willie Nelson…an American icon.”

Saturday’s spectacular show featured performances by: Beck with Daniel Lanois, Edie Brickell with Charlie Sexton, Leon Bridges with Gary Clark, Jr., Rosanne Cash with Kris Kristofferson, The Chicks, Charley Crockett, Snoop Dogg, Warren Haynes, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Norah Jones, Tom Jones, Miranda Lambert, Lyle Lovett, The Lumineers, Ziggy Marley, Lukas Nelson, Particle Kid (Micah Nelson), Margo Price with Nathaniel Rateliff, Sturgill Simpson, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Stephen Stills with Neil Young, Billy Strings and Bobby Weir. Presenters introducing the artists on Saturday included Hawke, Jennifer Garner, Helen Mirren and Owen Wilson.

On the program exclusively for Sunday: The Avett Brothers, Buddy Cannon, Randy Crowell, Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Booker T. Jones, Dave Matthews, Lily Meola, Wayne Payne, Orville Peck and Allison Russell, plus additional presenters Chelsea Handler, Woody Harrelson and Gabriel Iglesas.

All came to celebrate the long, rich and triumphant life of Nelson, one of the most acclaimed songwriters and singers of his time, and an accomplished actor, author and activist.

Nelson’s friends came to tap a mother lode of remarkable songs. According to BMI, Nelson has recorded nearly 450 works since becoming a member of the performing rights organization in the 1950s. Always a lifeblood and creative force, in February he won the 2023 Grammy Award for Best Album country for a beautiful moment and last month released a collection of Harlan Howard songs, I don’t know anything about love. It is his 150th album, according to Texas monthly.

Led by musical director Don Was on bass, the evening’s stellar band included longtime Nelson sideman Mickey Raphael on harmonica, keyboardist Benmont Tench, guitarists Audley Freed and Tom Bukovac, Gabe Witcher on fiddle, Greg Leisz on pedal steel guitar and backing vocals Alfreda McCrary. , Ann McCrary and Regina McCrary. If any member of this band deserves a shoutout, it’s Raphael, whose harp was a constant, sweet sonorous thread throughout the night.

Produced by Blackbird Presents, Live Nation and Hewitt Silva, the event’s executive producers are Nelson’s longtime manager Mark Rothbaum, Blackbird’s Keith Wortman, promoter Bill Silva, director and producer Brian Smith and representatives from longtime Nelson, Creative Artists Agency.

Rothman says plans for this event began a year ago and the decision to spread the celebration over two nights not only recognized the depth of talent involved, but also Nelson’s long-celebrated double birthday, in april.

“I was born before midnight on the 29th,” Nelson told listeners to his SiriusXM radio show in 2018, “but he wasn’t registered at the county courthouse. [in his hometown of Abbott, Texas] until the next day. So it officially came out on the 30th. So I’m just doing both days.

On Saturday, Strings kicked off the birthday bash with “Whiskey River,” which was written in 1972 by Johnny Bush but was Nelson’s signature for years. Crockett followed with “The Party’s Over,” which Nelson recorded in 1967, and later became a staple for Monday Night Football host Don Meredith whenever a football game was heading for a blowout. Nelson’s son Micah, who plays the Particle Kid, was joined by Lanois on pedals, for a dreamy, spooky version of “The Ghost” from a 1967 album produced by Chet Atkins. The song was a reminder of how rich Nelson’s repertoire was even in the Nashville years he was considered a failure as a recording artist.

“Willie is a spirit guide,” Brickell said as she took the stage with Sexton for beautiful harmonies on “Remember Me (When the Candle Lights Are Gleaming),” which Nelson recorded on his landmark 1975 album. Red-headed alien. This spiritual side of Nelson — call it Zen — was evident in his early songwriting, in songs like “Hello Walls,” a No. 1 Hot Country Songs hit for Faron Young. “I always thought it was the perfect song,” Lovett said while singing the classic.

“Willie’s musical world is vaa-hst”, said presenter and famous British actress Helen Mirren. Echoing Brickell’s comment, Mirren said, “He just follows the spirit, whenever the spirit leads him.”

Nelson’s generous spirit in 1985 led him to found Farm Aid, the organization that has championed the interests of America’s family farmers with its annual benefit concert for nearly four decades. Price, now a Farm Aid board member, was joined by Farm Aid stalwart Rateliff for a duet on “I Can Get Off On You”, which Nelson co-wrote and recorded with Waylon Jennings in 1978 .

Beck’s rendition of “Hands on the Wheel”, from Red-headed stranger, was a measured, intense, clenched fist performance. Jones played the piano romp “Down Yonder” in memory of Nelson’s younger sister and pianist Bobbie, who died in March 2022. She then sang “Funny How The Time Slips”, with the kind of quirky vocals that Nelson has perfected. Former Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes played this band’s “Midnight Rider”, which Nelson contributed to the soundtrack of the 1979 film The Electric Rider.

Nelson in 1985 teamed up with three lifelong friends, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, and the four were later collectively billed as The Highwaymen. Billed by Hawkes as “The Highwaymen’s first girl,” Rosanne Cash took the stage with Kristofferson to sing her classic “Lovin’ Her Was Easier.” Cash caressed the neck of Kristofferson, 86, who kissed her back, in one of the most emotional moments of the night.

Lukas Nelson channeled his father’s love for the great jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt with his solo on “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.” Bridges sang “Nightlife,” accompanied by Clark, who then honored another Texan great by scorching Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Flooding Down in Texas.” Jack Johnson credited two of Nelson’s favorite pastimes, smoking marijuana and playing poker, with singing his lyrics “Willie stoned me and took all my money”.

Tom Jones, acknowledging Nelson’s milestone birthday, joked, “I’m only 83 myself, so I have a lot to look forward to,” then dug deep into the singer’s catalog for “Opportunity to Cry.” from the early 60’s.

In a night filled with nonstop memorable moments, Jamey Johnson’s song choice stood out as he sang Billy Joe Shaver’s “Live Forever,” which Nelson recorded with Lucinda Williams last year for an album tribute to Shaver. Johnson sang, “No one here will ever find me / But I’ll always be here / Just like the songs I leave behind / Gonna live forever now.”

The Chicks turned “Bloody Mary Morning” into a double-tempo, fiddle-inducing rave. The Lumineers performed Leon Russell’s “A Song for You” – which Russell and Ray Charles sang with Nelson at his 70th birthday concert in New York in April 2003. Rateliff returned to the stage for the exuberant “City of New Orleans” by Steve Goodman, which Nelson covered in 1984.

Decked out in red fringed sleeves over a sparkling dark blue dress, Lambert drew cheers as she said she had come to honor ‘the cowboy’ Willie Nelson, then turned up the heat on the chilly Los Angeles night with her version of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys.

Back-to-back stars continued as Stapleton picked two songs from Nelson’s 1982 album Always in my mind, the title track and “Last Thing I Needed First Thing This Morning”, which Stapleton later covered on his own 2017 album Of a room: Volume 1.

For the second time in a week, after their April 22 concert at the Greek Theater to benefit Autism Speaks, Neil Young reunited with Stephen Stills and rightly offered “Long May You Run”, recorded by the Stills-Young Band in 1976 , as their gift to Nelson. Stills took lead vocals from the Buffalo Springfield classic “For What It’s Worth”.

The placement of three stools at center stage – for Nelson and his sons – signaled the arrival of the guest of honor. Young and Nelson revived their 1985 collaboration “Are There Any More Real Cowboys”. Then, as if to answer that question, George Strait took the stage and the two country superstars parried to Strait’s 2019 song “Sing One With Willie.”

Norah Jones earlier in the evening called Nelson “genderless,” crediting his ability to create community and connections across American music. It was wonderfully clear when Snoop Dogg and Nelson sat down next to each other to sing “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.”

“Happy Birthday to me!” shouted a delighted Nelson as the show drew to a close with “On The Road Again” and its traditional finale of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” and “I’ll Fly Away”, joined by the entire evening. Hawke came forward to give what were to be scripted show closing remarks. But Nelson never followed anyone’s script and instead closed the evening with the self-deprecating humor of Mac Davis’ “It’s Hard to be Humble.”

Flanking the Hollywood Bowl stage was the logo designed for that event. It showed Nelson, in silhouette, guitar on his back, on his horse and riding into the sunset. It’s hard to imagine that sunset will come soon.

Additional reporting by Melinda Newman