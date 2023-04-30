Fatal Attraction topped box office charts in 1987 – The Hollywood Reporter





Fatal attraction – which comes to life as a series starring Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan, premiering April 30 on Paramount+ – began as the 1979 short Derivationabout a one-night stand out of whack, which writer-director James Dearden fleshed out in a feature-length script. With the contribution of Nicholas Meyer (writer-director of Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan), Paramount producers Stanley R. Jaffe and Sherry Lansing were convinced they had a viable erotic thriller on their hands. The screenplay tells the story of Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas), a married New York lawyer who has what he believes to be unattached sex with Alex Forrest (Glenn Close), a publishing executive, while his wife , Beth (Anne Archer), and her daughter are out of town. How wrong he is. Alex quickly becomes dangerously obsessed with Dan and the woman who stands in his way. The rest – from Alex “I’m not going to be ignoredDan “to a boiled pet rabbit – is cinematic history. “It was a really good script,” director Adrian Lyne said in 1987, a week before the film was released. “I was dying to know what else this woman would do, and when would the woman find out?” There were no intimacy coordinators around when they shot the steamy scene that sets the plot in motion. “I didn’t want to do their sex scene in bed because it’s so boring,” Lyne said. “And I thought about the sink, because I remembered that I once had sex with a girl over a sink, a long time ago. Plates slam and you’ll laugh You always need to laugh in a sex scene. After revamping the original ending – instead of Alex slitting her throat, she is shot by Beth as she emerges from a tub brandishing a knife with Dan’s name on it – the film came out with a monumental response, spending eight weeks at No. 1 and becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 1987 (behind three men and a baby), earning $157 million domestically ($426 million today). He was also nominated for six Oscars and impressed THR‘s reviewer, who called it a “thin, engrossing personality horror film”. This story first appeared in the April 26 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

