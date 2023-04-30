Bill Hader Says He Won’t Sign ‘Star Wars’ Merchandise – The Hollywood Reporter





Bill Hader opens up about what initially led him to stop giving autographs on star wars merchandise. THE barry actor, who is credited as a voice consultant for the droid BB-8 with comedian Ben Schwartz in 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakenssaid Josh Horowitz during a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast that ‘autograph people don’t like me. I won’t sign anything. He even recalled the moment he decided to stop signing articles for people. “I used to sign stuff, then one time I saw somebody and their kid came to me to sign a BB-8 thing and it was three in the morning,” Hader recalled. “I left the Upside down first and then we went to an after-party and it was super late and this guy kept his kid up all night. [He was like]’Go over there and have him sign it so I can sell it online.'” “I was like, ‘This is fucked up,'” he added. “And so now I’m just sort of a cover, like, I don’t sign any of that shit.” THE Rail accident The actor said that while he thinks it’s “very sweet” that director JJ Abrams cast him as BB-8, he also feels like he can’t cast the character on himself. role. “I came in and liked the vocal stuff that didn’t work,” Hader added. “Then he brought me in later and was like, ‘Hey, you want to do this.’ It was like a dialog box thing and then I did that. And the reason he didn’t bring me back is because anyone can do it. … It’s like a machine you can operate. He continued, “I did some vocal stuff that just didn’t work out, you know. …I’m not really sure what Ben [Schwartz] did it, but I just know that was my experience doing it.

