WGA Contract Talks Down to Wire: Why history shouldn’t repeat itself

Here we are at the precipice of an uncertain but familiar place.

Whether the TV and film industry will be shut down by industrial action will be answered one way or another by the end of Monday on the West Coast. Broadly, the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers face one of three fundamental outcomes as the WGA contract expires at midnight PST.

Behind Door #1 – the parties reach an agreement in principle. Gate #2 – they agree to a short term extension, which is unlikely but could be anywhere from 12 hours to 12 days or more. Gate No. 3 – talks are called off by one side or the other – or both – and pickets ensue in Los Angeles and New York on May 2.

The industry has been here many times before. Contentious labor negotiations in Hollywood are rarely settled without the pressure of a contract expiry date. The stakes and tension feel especially heightened this time around because the pace of change in the industry has accelerated so much in recent years.

It has become clear in recent weeks that the WGA and AMPTP are facing the repercussions of not having had a full contract negotiation since 2017 – when a deal was reached about 15 minutes after the deadline. midnight PST contract expiration. In Spring and Summer 2020, even after the Guild and AMPTP extended the contract expiration date from May 1 to June 30, the COVID crisis prevented the parties from engaging in meaningful discussion on complex issues.

This time around, the scribes are worried about the survival of screenwriting as a viable profession for the thousands who write for film and television. Studio, network and streamer executives worry about how to maintain profits in the age of streaming.

The issues on the bargaining table at the AMPTP’s Sherman Oaks headquarters have been well documented. Writers at virtually every level are working longer hours at lower pay rates – even as the overall volume of jobs and dollars paid to WGA West and WGA East compensation members skyrocketed during the Peak TV decade. . Writers are scrambling to make more money on the front-end of trading because the back-end of profit sharing, syndication sales, and international licensing are dying out in the age of streaming.

The advent of “mini-rooms” on television has created an alternative to the complex pilot development process from a compensation perspective. WGA leaders have been candid that they did not recognize the problems created by the mini-rooms until they began asking rank-and-file members about their concerns in preparation for bargaining . It seems contrary, but the move to a mini-room development format — bringing together 2-3 writers with a showrunner for about eight weeks to develop scripts and series concepts — has made it harder for less experienced writers to get in. often tend to hire more experienced writer-producers in order to get more done in a short time. The fact that the showrunners have so much sway over these decisions – the hiring and salary setting of other WGA members – only adds to the difficulty of finding compromises.

The issue of WGA members working longer periods for lower overall pay was addressed in the 2017 contract with a “band-aid” approach in the words of a guild member who took part in those talks. At the time, the industry was just beginning to see the first hints of unintended consequences of studios and streamers demanding long periods of exclusivity for shows that only crank out 6-10 episodes per season.

But in 2017 — before the dawn of Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, and Apple TV+ — these so-called short-lived shows were the exception to the mainstream TV realm ruled by series that aired at least 13 or more episodes per annual season. Six years later, short orders are the rule and the old guard of broadcast network shows (think “Law & Order: SVU,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Chicago Med,” and “9-1-1”) are the exceptions. The increase in the number of shows that drop all episodes at once in the binge model has also shortened the number of weeks that writers work on TV series, especially at the junior level.

Discussions between the WGA and AMPTP that began March 20 have left a number of leaders on the AMPTP side concerned about a growing shortage of showrunners. Simply put, the younger generation of editors and writers aren’t getting the level of on-set and on-the-fly experience during production that’s needed to advance to showrunner and executive producer status. When all the scripts are written in advance before filming begins, very few need to stay on the payroll to see the show through to physical production. When an entire season is six to eight episodes long, there’s no need for a dozen or more writers on staff, as was the norm for decades of episodic shows.

The WGA’s remedies to these problems led some studios to privately complain that the guild was unrealistically trying to return to the 1990s, when a hit show was a license to print money. AMPTP’s position that Hollywood’s biggest employers are recovering from the pandemic and unprecedented levels of investment in streaming platforms gives writers the feeling that studios want to go back in time to the 1950s , before the WGA had things like residual payments, health care coverage and a pension plan.

The WGA is not alone among Hollywood guilds in feeling pressed by the winds of change. The WGA largely focused on resolving initial pay issues and mini-hall issues. The Directors Guild of America is set to begin contract negotiations with the AMPTP on May 10. The DGA has made it clear that it is focused on making gains in streaming residuals as the lion’s share of TV viewing shifts from linear to on-demand platforms. .

The WGA and DGA have long fought over industry issues (three words: “A Film By”) and battled for position with employers. But the dynamics driving the 2023 round of contract talks could lead to a rare example of guilds using coordinated leverage to fight the common enemy of falling wages. The WGA can keep a laser focus on writer-specific issues in its discussions, because if the DGA gets a big boost in streaming residuals (the word is that the DGA is focused on increasing international payouts), the WGA and SAG-AFTRA will obtain a similar benefit through favored nation provisions in the WGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts.

In fact, the WGA is in an unusual position this year as the DGA is usually the first of the three guilds to negotiate with the AMPTP when contracts come in every three years. This allows the AMPTP to discuss with the DGA on the basic financial parameters of what they are also prepared to give to WGA and SAG-AFTRA. But a sign of the delicacy and delicacy of contract talks this year, the DGA has not been the early riser at the table.

The last time the DGA was not the first to reach an agreement with the AMPTP, in 2007, the WGA went on strike. Most of the key people who will be in the negotiating room today and Monday are veterans of the 2007-2008 industrial action that paralyzed Hollywood for months. At this time of unprecedented transformation for an increasingly global content business, recent history should not have to repeat itself.