



When it comes to comedy, few have provided more hilarity than Bill Murray. The budding actor caught the public's attention as a player onLampoon Radio National Hourand an off-Broadway version of the show eventually earned him an invite to joinSaturday Night Liveas a cast member. From there, Murray began to make his foray into the film world. He portrayed Hunter S. Thompson inwhere the buffaloes roamin 1980 and went on to star in some of the best comedies ever made, includingCaddyshack,ghost hunters,groundhog dayAndCenter pivot. Murray would even go on to win the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2016, highlighting his excellent contribution to the genre. During an interview with the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Murray was asked about the types of comics and comedians he enjoyed watching as a child. He replied: I don't know who I particularly liked. For me, what's more interesting are the people I didn't really have when I was younger. I've heard the term comedians or comics. There are people I didn't quite understand when I was younger and later learned to really love, he added. The person that comes to mind is Jack Benny. A guy that I found a bit dry for a 10 or 12 year old. Jack Benny began his career playing the violin in vaudeville theaters in America, but became one of the country's leading entertainers during the 20th century. He performed extensively on radio and television and had a profound impact on the future of the sitcom genre. Murray continued: But later, when I looked at him, I saw he was so skilled, his timing was so precise. His face was such a beautiful picture that I turned it on, looked at it, and recorded it just to go back and look at it. Jack Benny was perfect, absolutely perfect. It was Benny's timing that was his best quality, and he was known to be able to make the audience laugh even with a mere moment of silence. John Way is another old-time star for whom Murray has found later appreciation. I didn't really care about John Wayne when I was a kid; I thought he was a little stiff, he said. But later I liked it when I watched it more. I thought he had extraordinary self-control. You didn't push him. He let the story come to him; he allowed himself to be the vehicle of history. Much better than I ever enjoyed as a kid.

