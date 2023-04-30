Neil Young and Snoop Dogg joined Willie Nelson for a 90th birthday concertExBulletin



LOS ANGELES “Are there any other real cowboys?” Neil Young performed Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl on a rare night when he was neither the headliner nor, at 77, even close to the oldest performer on the bill.

Providing an instant response, Willie Nelson, wearing a cowboy hat and red, white and blue guitar strap, slowly strolled onto the stage on his 90th birthday, bringing the crowd of over 17,000 people at his feet.

Nelson sat down in a chair, one of the few on-stage concessions he made as he grew older, and joined Young for the rest of their 1985 duet, “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?”

“I want to thank all the artists who came out tonight to help celebrate what we are celebrating,” Nelson said, feigning senility and laughing.

The moment came three hours into a two-night celebration of the country legend at the Los Angeles outdoor amphitheater, where generations of stars sang his tribute songs.

“As a kid growing up in Texas, it seemed like there was nothing bigger than Willie Nelson,” said Owen Wilson, one of the hosts for the evening with Helen Mirren, Ethan Hawke and Jennifer Garner. . “And watching the Hollywood Bowl tonight, it always feels like there’s nothing bigger than Willie Nelson.”

After Young, Nelson released next-generation country superstar George Strait for their self-referential duet, “Sing One With Willie,” followed by the perennial Willie, “Pancho and Lefty,” with Strait singing the once-played role. . by the late Merle Haggard.

Nelson then shouted, “Come on and roll one with me Snoop!”

Rapper Snoop Dogg, seated next to Nelson, strutted out as they launched into their stoner anthem, “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die.” Perhaps rightly, everyone seemed to forget the words at times. The two friends seemed too happy to care.

“Somebody make some noise for the legend Mr. Willie Nelson!” Snoop shouted in the middle of the song.

The parade of partners illustrated one of the themes of the evening: Willie brings people together.

“All of a sudden it didn’t matter if you were a hillbilly or a hippie, everybody was a Willie Nelson fan,” Wilson said of Nelson’s late emergence as a singing superstar when he left Nashville, Tennessee, and returned to his native Texas in the 1970s. “Even the Dalai Lama is a Willie Nelson fan. It’s true.”

The crowd, which ranged from small children to the elderly, illustrated this point. The stands were strewn with cowboy hats as hippies danced through the aisles and weed smoke wafted through the air.

Miranda Lambert delighted them with a rousing, sung version of “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys”, Nelson’s 1978 hit with Waylon Jennings. The Chicks rode through 1970s “Bloody Mary Morning” at the same blistering pace that Willie and his Family Band played it live in their heyday.

Nelson outlived nearly every member of that band, who sustained him through decades of constant touring and recording. Her younger sister and pianist, Bobbie Nelson, died last year. She received her own tribute from Norah Jones, who pounded the keys on the young Nelson’s saloon-style solo song, “Down Yonder,” from Willie Nelson’s 1975 definitive album, “Red Headed Stranger.”

While many of the women who took the stage played upbeat rockers, most of the men leaned towards quiet emotion.

Chris Stapleton kept his guitar by his side through a smooth, thoughtful rendition of “Always on My Mind,” Nelson’s biggest solo hit of the 1980s. Nelson’s son, Lukas, sang “Angel Flying Too Close to The Ground” alone with his acoustic guitar, his voice being the double of his father.

Another surviving member of the Family Band, harmonica master Mickey Raphael, was part of the weekend house band, led by Don Was, who supported almost everyone.

Nelson also outlived most of his classical collaborators. But a must, Kris Kristofferson, his 86-year-old Highwaymen teammate, took the stage to join Rosanne Cash, the daughter of another Highwayman: Johnny Cash.

Rosanne Cash was singing Nelson’s “Loving Her Was Plus Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” when Kristofferson, who wrote the song, came out and harmonized with her on the choruses.

Nelson’s musical diversity was another theme of the evening.

“He mixes and bends genres,” Mirren said from the stage. “His timing and categories are his own.”

Leon Bridges’ “Night Life” showed Nelson’s affinity for the blues, as did Jones’ jazzy journey through 1961’s “Funny How Time Slips Away,” when Nelson was known primarily as a songwriter of hits for the others.

Ziggy Marley sang “Still Is Still Moving To Me”, which Nelson recorded in 1993 and later sang with Toots and the Maytals during one of his occasional forays into reggae. Marley shouted “Wee-lay!” in his Jamaican accent during the song.

Sunday night’s show will feature a whole different lineup of acts, including Dave Matthews, Sheryl Crow and Emmylou Harris.

Young first took the stage with his first collaborator Stephen Stills. The duo played an enhanced version of “For What It’s Worth,” trading guitar solos to the classic hit they made as members of Buffalo Springfield in 1966.

Nelson brought in all the performers of the night to join him for the Carter family’s 1935 song, “Will the Circle Be Unbroken?” one of his longtime live favorites and the classic closing song of all country music.

It was clearly meant to be the end, as Hawke took the mic and started thanking everyone for coming.

But the 90-year-old wasn’t ready to stop. He interrupted and burst into Mac Davis’ “It’s Hard to Be Humble,” which Nelson and his sons recorded in 2019.

It was a fun choice for an ending song, but its chorus was a perfect comedic coda for a man who had been drowning in adoration all night:

“To know me is to love me, I must be a hell of a man. Oh lord, it’s hard to be humble. But I’m doing the best I can.”