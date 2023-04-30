Summer High’ 23 (THE WILDEST BOLLYWOOD PARTY IN READING) at Playlist Live, Reading on May 17, 2023





Bollywood’s craziest night in Reading Get ready for a sizzling summer Bollywood party right here in Reading! The hottest beats, the most colorful outfits and unlimited fun are waiting for you. Exciting 1st hour booze offerings, a special bartop dance show, and other explicit acts best kept under wraps. So dress up, bring your favorite dance partner and get ready for an unforgettable night of heart-pounding Bollywood, Hip Hop and Punjabi beats that will leave you wanting more. Don’t miss the summer party of the year – we’ll see you there! NAKD ENT PRESENTS “THE SUMMER TOP 23” Calling all our Bollywood lovers on 20th January 2023 at Playlist Live, Friar St, Reading Doors open at 10:00 p.m. and last entry at 11:00 p.m. you don’t want to miss this one Contact us on the information below for table reservations and reservations! This is just the beginning For more information: SMS/call: 07442761121 // 07867091487 ig: @nakd.ent Terms and conditions: THIS IS STRICTLY AN 18+ EVENT. A valid ID will be required upon entry. Accepted IDS would be 1. Driving license 2.BRP 3. Passport NO VIRTUAL OR ELECTRONIC COPIES WILL BE ACCEPTED VIP tables include full cover, skip the line, VIP room, tables and private bar. 100% worth it. If you’re looking forward to a crazy night with 5 hours of non-stop Bollywood/HipHop Punjabi music, THIS IS THE PLACE YOU NEED TO BE. #nakdsoul

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fatsoma.com/e/zegw05xv/summer-high-23-the-wildest-bollywood-party-in-reading The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos