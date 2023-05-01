Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon castigated at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Shortly after being fired almost simultaneously by their respective cable television networks, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon were the butt of many jokes that year. White House Correspondents Association. dinner.

While hosting the Saturday event at the Washington Hilton Hotel, comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. spoke about the double firing of Carlson, formerly of Fox News, and Lemon, who worked for CNN. Both media personalities were ousted by their employers on Monday.

Tackling Carlsons shooting first, Wood jokingly compared the situation at Fox News to the departure of Daily Show host Trevor Noah who recently decided to leave the Comedy Central show after seven years.

The untouchable Tucker Carlson is out of a job, Wood said Saturday to cheers from the crowd.

Some people celebrate. But for the staff at Tuckers, I want you to know that I know how you feel. I work at the Daily Show, so I too was caught off guard by the sudden departure of the host of a fake news show.

Wood followed up the Daily Show quip with a series of references to some of television’s liveliest and juiciest shows, including Vanderpump Rules, BMF, Power and Succession.

Tucker got caught…like that dude from Vanderpump Rules, Wood continued, referring to a cheating scandal on the reality show.

I don’t know what Vanderpump Rules is about. … My friends told me it was like BMF but for white people or Succession. No, succession is power for white people. No, Tucker Carlson is Power for White. No, it’s white power. You know what, too bad. … We need to get Tucker back on the air, Mr. President. Because right now there are millions of Americans who don’t even know why they hate you.

Before Carlson was canned, former Tucker Carlson Tonight producer Abby Grossberg in a lawsuit accused the conservative pundit and others at Fox News of fostering a sexist, misogynistic and abusive work environment. The network called Grossberg’s allegations baseless.

Tucker Carlson is the first host to get fired from Fox News for something only partially about how he treats women, Wood joked. It is progress. He broke the ceiling.

Speaking of, Wood added, Don Lemon is out of a job.

Less than two hours after Fox News announced he had agreed to part ways with his top-rated star, Lemon revealed via Twitter that he had been fired by CNN.

When Lemon accused management in his tweet of not having had the decency to directly inform him of their decision or give him any indication he was on the chopping block, CNN pushed back saying that Lemon saw himself. offer the opportunity to meet the management but had rather released A declaration on Twitter.

My dog ​​Don Lemon released a statement saying he was fired from CNN, and CNN released a statement saying they offered Don a reunion, Wood said.

They had to part ways because Don Lemon can’t even accurately relate a story about Don Lemon.

Lemon got the ax at CNN shortly after he apologized for a sexist, ageist remark he made about politician Nikki Haley being past her prime. The CNN This Morning presenter was also recently charged with Variety of exhibiting misogynistic behavior in the workplace, a report he called 15-year-old gossip.

Letting Don go was a bad decision, Wood said.

Don was fine when you let him drink. You shouldn’t have cut his booze, he added, referencing CNN’s recent decision to cut back on booze during its New Year’s Eve coverage. You don’t fire your host after early scandals . The scandals piled up. You must have notes. Yes, Don Lemon was a diva and he said a few women were ragged but that’s a promotion at Fox News!

The President also had some Lemon gear up his sleeve.

They say I’m over the hill, Biden said. Don Lemon looks like he’s a man at his peak.

Biden and Wood had a lot to say about the recent legal battle between Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems. Earlier this month, Fox News agreed to settle Dominions’ libel case against the network for a whopping $787.5 million.

You look good … looks like everyone got a little bit of that settlement money from Fox News, Wood said. And that’s all I have to say about it. Because I’m not gonna have Dominion on my ass. I love Dominion. In fact, let me say right now: My favorite voting machine is the Dominion voting machines. When I go to the polls, I make sure it’s a Dominion machine that I’m using. If your election needs the truth, put Dominion in your stand.

Biden also had fun.

It’s great that the cable news networks are here tonight: MSNBC owned by NBCUniversal, Fox News owned by Dominion Voting Systems, Biden said. Last year, your favorite Fox News reporters were able to attend because they were fully vaccinated and boosted. This year, with this $787 million settlement, they’re here because they couldn’t say no to a free lunch.