Indie alternative rock band NU’s Safety Scissors sets the bar high after successful debut gigs NU’s Safety Scissors sets the bar high

From left to right: Anika Wilsnack, Judy Lawrence, Maddie Farr and Hope McKnight. The four members of Safety Scissors performed their final show on April 15.

After attracting large followings at their first gigs in Evanston, indie alternative rock band Safety Scissors are looking to expand their presence in Northwestern.

The quartet includes Junior Communication Judy Lawrence on guitar, Weinberg’s sophomore Anika Wilsnack on drums, McCormick junior Maddie Farr on vocals and guitar, and Weinberg junior Hope McKnight on bass.

The origins of the group go back a few years. McKnight and Farr met when they were living at Sargent Hall their freshman year. After Farr unsuccessfully auditioned for a musical group her sophomore year, she decided to form her own band with McKnight.

Their idea came to fruition during a conversation on the train last year, McKnight said.

“It was sort of hypothetical, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if we started a band?'” Farr said. “Then we did.”

The two put up flyers looking for more members, to which Lawrence quickly responded. Wilsnack then found the band via Instagram after the band had already played a few gigs.

safety scissors draws from a variety of influences – including The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, My Chemical Romance, Paramore and boygenius – to form a cohesive style.

“We each have our own slightly different musical styles and they come together in this great indie alternative rock glory,” Wilsnack said.

After rehearsing in spaces like the practice rooms of the Wirtz Center and the basement of musical sorority Sigma Alpha Iota, Safety Scissors played their first performance in January at the Songwriters Association at Northwestern’s open mic.

Shortly after, the band played their first basement show with student band 99%. The members “started running and haven’t stopped since,” Farr said.

Since then, Safety Scissors have landed a few more gigs, including for The Daily’s Notes from the press room series and another basement show with Parkhopper.

“I think everyone has improved,” Farr said. “Of course there was something really special about our first gig because it was ours and there was a really exciting energy.”

Despite his excitement over the group’s growth, Lawrence said the band members sometimes struggled to coordinate practice times and work around their busy schedules as full-time students at NU.

As the group continues to practice, its members say they hope to break into the Evanston and Chicago bar scene — but getting their foot in the door remains difficult, according to McKnight.

“(The bar scene is) really random,” Wilsnack said. “Until you get to the point where people are contacting you to make an invoice, it’s much harder to be the one trying to find the place than the place is trying to find you.”

Recently, McKnight said that many other bands have started at NU. As the school’s music scene continues to explode, she said the Safety Scissors hope to help drive growth.

Ultimately, Farr said the band’s goal is to continue to refine their sound and play as many shows as possible.

“Every week we get better and our songwriting gets better and our sound gets better and it’s more cohesive,” Farr said. “We just want this to continue for as long and as far as possible.”

