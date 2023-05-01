Snoop Dogg and George Strait join Willie Nelson at the Hollywood Bowl

Well, have more highlights from Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, the star-studded birthday bash for Willie Nelson coming in another day or two, but let’s go ahead and answer the top questions on the mind of it all. the world after Saturday’s show, the first of two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl.

How was the show on Saturday?

The first night was amazing. Some Austinites felt (understandably) abandoned when Willie chose to leave town for his 90th birthday. But the iconic Hollywood Bowl, a legendary venue with a century-old history, was a beautiful setting for this tightly-knit production. The sound was amazing, the set changes were quick and the weather was cool but clear.

Leon Bridges and Gary Clark Jr. epitomized the nightlife that took Willie on a decades-long journey chasing dreams through bars. Chris Stapleton broke our collective hearts by turning The Last Thing I Needed into Always On My Mind. The Chicks tore the house down with their fast and brutal rendition of Bloody Mary Morning. Rosanne Cash sang lead in a duet with Kris Kristofferson on Lovin Her Was Easier (Than Anything Ill Ever Do Again). As emotion reduced Kristofferson’s voice to a whisper, the daughter of his late collaborator, Johnny Cash, embodied the freedom of the eagle, setting fire to her own voice to guide the song home.

Did Willie play? Yes, with George Strait

Of course he did. Did anyone really believe that the Red-Haired Stranger would stay away during this incredible musical feast? Throughout the show, the camera on the big screens never turned to her face as the performers shouted out their birthday wishes. Where’s Willie? was a constant murmur in the crowd.

As his sons Lukas and Micah finished supporting Neil Young on a feisty version of Are There Any More Real Cowboys, the man of the hour took to the stage to answer the question. The crowd went wild. As the producers scrambled to place three chairs center stage, the audience made a rambling but hearty attempt to sing Happy Birthday. (It turns out that unity among 17,500 people is easier to achieve than unison.)

Then, seated center stage, flanked by his two sons, Willie thanked all the artists who came to help us celebrate what we celebrate, then casually noted that George was coming. Moments later, the king of country music, George Strait, appeared on stage to thunderous applause.

Hey George, let’s sing one, said Willie. And with the easy camaraderie of a pair of lifelong wanderers who’ve just reshaped the landscape of the roads they’ve traveled, the two country music icons sang the jokey 2019 duet, Sing One With Willie.

As the applause died down, Willie teased the crowd that there was a song he had always wanted to do.

Townes wrote it, he says. Then he and Strait unfolded the epic tale of wayward hustlers, “Pancho and Lefty.” Straits voice was golden and strong as Willies rise, fall and catch like the dusty, dry wind rustling the brush along the Texas border reminding listeners that his tone is the perfect vehicle to capture the poetry of the American West.

Oh yeah, and Snoop Dogg was there

Willie Nelson wrote some of the greatest heartbreaking songs of the modern era, beautiful pieces that frame intricate details of human existence with such simple clarity that people from all walks of life see themselves reflected in the words he puts to painful melodies. Plus, he loves a good joke.

He brought his old friend and smoking buddy, Snoop Dogg, on stage to duet on Roll Me Up And Smoke Me When I Die. Snoop is perhaps the only artist in the American idol pantheon more associated with his love of devil’s lettuce than Willie. Much to the delight of the crowd, the rap superstar sat next to Willie on stage and sang the 2012 ode to a misty passage into the afterlife.

Willie didn’t want to leave the stage

Settling down with his musical family around him and his sons by his side, Willie sang a spirited version of On the Road Again. Then he brought the entire cast on stage for a traditional Nelson family gospel jam to close the night.

Spirits flew on a medley that crushed beautiful transition songs Will The Circle Be Unbroken and Ill Fly Away. The timeless spirituals felt extraordinarily poignant in a celebration for a man entering his tenth decade.

With the stars surrounding him, Willie started singing Happy Birthday to me and the entire cast and crowd sang along. Then, in a move that seemed to surprise everyone but the band, he spontaneously burst into Mac Davis’ 1980 hit Hard To Be Humble.

It was a hilarious conclusion to a fantastic evening filled with classics from the new American songbook. Admittedly, no one expects Willie to be humble at this stage of his career, but hey, remember we were all doing our best.