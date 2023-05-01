Rapper Bankrol Hayden talks about a new mixtape on his first headlining tour Rapper Bankrol Hayden talks about a new mixtape on an upcoming tour





California rapper Bankrol Hayden says he always wanted to be his own boss. The 21-year-old is well on his way, embarking on his first headlining tour this month. Her second studio album, “29,” released this year, debuted nearly three years after her debut album, “Pain is Temporary.” “It just started with me wanting to pursue a dream,” he said. Although his eyes weren’t always fixed on the music scene, his older brother’s band inspired him as a child. He started out freestyling in his grandmother’s basement and soon got into the music world. The title of his latest album, “29”, stems from milestones in Hayden’s life. On November 29, 2018, he broke his back, arm and ribs in a car accident. Two years earlier, her grandmother died on the same day. He calls it his “angel number”. “If I’m facing bad things in life, every time I live too fast or have to slow down, I see that number, and it’s like a warning sign,” Hayden said. “I know it sounds stupid, but I feel like it’s real.” Hayden added that talking about these experiences feels like a shift in energy and makes him feel vulnerable. He wanted to incorporate these aspects of his life into his music. While he doesn’t necessarily feel like he can compare himself to any particular artist, he enjoys listening to popular rappers like Drake and Kid Cudi. “I always listen to music with emotion, which is crazy because my music is the opposite of that,” Hayden said. “I like to keep the beat, feel good, easy for people to sing. I also try to stay true to myself. As a young artist, Hayden has much of his career ahead of him. He said he was taking it step by step, but his song “Courtside” became the anthem of the NBA holiday season on ESPN. His latest album also features several other high-profile rappers, including Lil Tecca, Blueface and Lil Skies. His latest venture, “The 29 Tour,” stopped in 21 cities, including Subterranean in Chicago on Thursday. But it hasn’t been long since Hayden came to Chicago. He performed at the Juice WRLD Day Festival at the United Center in December, alongside Trippie Redd, Cordae, Ski Mask the Slump God and more. “I had never been so nervous about anything. I was throwing up before I went on stage,” Hayden said. “But once I got there, it was perfect.” Hayden says he’s excited to connect with fans in a more intimate concert setting, adding that having a loyal fanbase is “the most important part.” E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @joanne_n_h Related stories: — Q&A: Musician Angel Marcloid Releases New EP “Rainbow Puke” — JID and Smino share love on Chicago leg of ‘Luv is 4Ever’ tour — Captured: jxdn headlines Chicago’s fall show

