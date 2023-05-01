Hollywood A-lister looks unrecognizable with face painted ahead of heartbreaking NHL Kings exit





MATCHDAY can give even the biggest roster of celebrities the chance to blend in. And that was the case as the Los Angeles Kings faced the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs. 4 Can you guess which Hollywood A-lister this is? Credit: Splash 4 The famous star watched the Los Angeles Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers Credit: Getty Images – Getty 4 The actor watches the Crypto Arena Credit: Getty Images – Getty Fans turned out in droves to the Crypto Arena in downtown LA, sporting black and blue. And one Hollywood star in particular went incognito with a Kings cap and the club colors painted on his face. It turned out to be sports-mad Will Ferrell, who also co-owns MLS side Los Angeles FC. But the beloved comedy actor watched in grief as the Kings were beaten 5-4. Defender Sean Durzi said after the loss: Every time we play these guys it’s a good fight. “We know everyone on their list, they know everyone on ours. “It comes down to the competition, the heart, the emotion, the passion and that’s what was special about this series. We had the belief that we could do it, 110%, we felt like we had a special group. “And that it didn’t go our way? It’s hard. He added: To be the best, you have to beat the best. “The fact that they have the best player in the world there makes it that much more special to compete and face this team.” 4 Will Ferrell watched the Los Angeles Kings loss Credit: Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/8001218/hollywood-unrecognizable-face-painted-la-kings-nhl-play-off/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

