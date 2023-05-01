Entertainment
Aryan Khan’s ‘ridiculously expensive’ clothing brand gets roasted online | Bollywood
Aryan Khan’s luxury clothing brand D’YAVOL X went live with its website on Sunday and netizens were shocked at the “ridiculously expensive” prices. Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan have been promoting the brand and its upcoming launch for the past few weeks, generating a lot of interest among fans. A commercial featuring the superstar was also launched recently. In this one, father and son practically look alike while wearing matching D’YAVOL X clothes. (Also read: Aryan Khan reveals what he did when dad Shah Rukh Khan had a different opinion on how to shoot their DYAVOL X ad)
As soon as the website went live, many people were unable to access it. The brand posted a status update on Twitter and wrote, “We are experiencing very high traffic and payment volumes. Please bear with us.” Later, they announced that the site was back online and users could access the site.
Instagram users were quite shocked by the awards and shared their feelings in the comments section. One user said: “Khan saab, even if I sell my kidney will not be enough, I have to sell both my kidneys.” Another shared, “I just checked the prices, it’s crazy. A middle class guy can never afford this. I’ve been waiting for the teaser and refreshing the page for an hour. No luck , i guess.” “2 lakh for a leather jacket? exclaimed another fan.
Fashion-focused Instagram account Diet Sabya also commented on the clothing brand’s price range. On their Instagram stories, they shared a screenshot from the store which showed a white t-shirt with a printed design priced at 24,400. Another black hoodie was priced at 45,500, while one jacket was completed 2,000,000. Screenshots of the clothes came with the caption, “What’s going on? Who gave up the price for this just wants a word.”
Recently, Aryan opened up about his experience with his father on set. He told Harper’s Bazaar: Working with my dad is never difficult because with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job on set easier. He also puts the whole crew at ease and has immense respect for everyone. When he’s on set, I always make sure to pay close attention, so that I don’t miss anything that I can learn.
