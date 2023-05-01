Entertainment
Here’s When The Superman Recast Movie Actor Could Be Announced
A new rumor has teased when DC Studios will announce the next actor to play the Man of Steel, Superman, in the upcoming DCU Superman: Legacy movie.
Following Henry Cavills’ exit from the role of Superman following his surprise appearance in black adamDC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that a new Clark Kent will star under him.
Once Superman: Legacy was confirmed for a July 2025 release date, Cavills’ replacement has become one of the hottest topics in the DC Universe as Krypton’s Last Son seeks to make a glorious return.
And after Gunn announced the cast of the first official slate project Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, Commandos Creaturesall eyes are now on the studio, which is expecting a Superman announcement in the near future.
Superman actor could be announced soon
Deadline’s Justin Kroll has revealed a new update in the casting process for the next DCU actor to play Superman.
While kroll Wasn’t clear at the time, he reported that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran were still receiving audition tapes and planned to watch each actor’s tape submitted:
“So while I’m not sure of the exact timing, in regards to Superman, I was told that the audition tapes were still being submitted and that every rep who had a client who had submitted one was told that Gunn and Safran planned to watch everyone.”
With Gunn currently on a press tour for Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3it is probable “I won’t watch it until the film opens”, with a decision most likely to come “closer to the 4th of July:”
“Since Gunn was knee-deep in the ‘GUARDIANS’ press tour and he probably won’t be watching any until the movie opens, I’d say a decision will be closer to ComicCon. So when he s are ‘favorites’ for the role, I’ll tread lightly until they’re closer to [the] Fourth of July”
If an actor can be secured in time for San Diego Comic-Con in 2023, as Kroll assumes possible, the DCU’s Superman may well be announced as part of a presentation at the event, which will take place from July 19 to July 23.
Deadline’s reporter’s update may report that many of the casting rumors so far and claims about Gunn’s supposed favorites may be wrong.
Who will play the DCU Superman recast?
With reports noting that James Gunn has his eye on a few actors, even if it’s early in the process, the next few weeks are going to be crucial in DC Studios’ pursuit of its next lead actor.
And after fans had their first teases for the story in Superman: Legacyas well as rumors of the villains the Man of Steel will face, the actor playing the role is sure to be something fans can’t wait to hear announced.
One of the first actors believed to be in the running is Harris Dickinson, best known for his role in the Kingsman prequel The king’s manalthough there are more than a handful of stars who could be lucky enough to take on this huge responsibility.
The potential timing of the San Diego Comic-Con announcement seems logical, with Comic-Con taking place just under two years before Superman: Legacy hits the big screen and about six months before filming begins.
And after last year’s Comic-Con left fans extremely disappointed with Henry Cavill’s absence, this could be the perfect opportunity for James Gunn to really put his stamp on the franchise with a massive announcement during arguably the biggest fan event going.
Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025.
