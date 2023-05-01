Liza Soberano shines as one of Hollywood’s exciting young actors | Hollywood

Liza Soberano, the Filipino actress, has been named one of Hollywood’s “exciting young actors” to watch by American magazine “Town and Country”. Soberano, along with five other rising stars, were recognized by the magazine on its official Instagram account on April 29. Liza Soberano, the Filipina actress, has been named one of Hollywood’s “exciting young actors” to watch by American lifestyle magazine “Town and Country”.

Soberano, who has yet to make her Hollywood debut, has been described as a “veteran model and actress” with a “brilliant career” in the Philippines. According to the magazine, she should make her debut as a Hollywood star in “Lisa Frankenstein”.

In the feature, Soberano appeared in a pastel pink dress and multicolored pearl accessories, with a short wig as she posed with her right hand cupped to her chin. The magazine noted that “success didn’t scare her away from doing it again” and that she started her career in the Philippines as a “person”.

The list also included rising actors Will Harrison, West Duchovny, Priya Kansara, Khris Davis and Kylie Rogers. Soberano has previously made headlines after speaking out about the love-team culture in Filipino showbiz, which she says had been the norm for “a long time”. She was paired with Enrique Gil for years, both on and off screen.

In a recent podcast interview, she said the love-team culture blurs the line between fact and fiction, with many interviewers asking if she and Gil were dating. Despite her success, Soberano remains grounded, always striving to discover things about herself that she had never known before.