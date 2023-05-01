



Adam McKay returns to Netflix with his latest feature film. Title Average height, average build, the project is described as part serial killer-thriller, part comedy, which follows a killer who uses political lobbyists to change laws to make it easier for him to kill. Like all of McKay’s recent work, the project will tackle larger socio-political ills – the 2008 housing crisis (The big court) and climate crisis (Don’t look up) — tackling crime and corruption. McKay wrote the screenplay and would direct the feature, which hit studio heads’ inboxes this week. Actors already attached include Robert Pattinson, who will play the hitman, and Amy Adams as the lobbyist. As previously reported, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler are also part of the cast. The actors of Average height, average build so far are big trouble newcomers to the McKay school of comedy, save for Adams. She and McKay previously worked together on McKay’s Dick Cheney movie Vice. The script asks for many more characters to be filled. McKay ends up at Netflix after partnering with the studio on Don’t look up, which earned a Best Picture nomination. Despite a high-powered cast and the McKay Award winning streak, Average height, average buildd struggled to find a home, with sources noting that several studios passed on the project for budgetary reasons or had issues with the film’s dark subject matter. Apple, where McKay has a first-look deal, didn’t jump on the project. McKay is planning a late summer shoot in Boston. The writer-director has already lined up key talent below the line, including cinematographer Todd Banhazl, who worked on McKay’s HBO series. winning time. McKay’s Don’t look up starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with an ensemble that included Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Mark Rylance and Tyler Perry. It was nominated for Best Picture, with McKay earning a nomination for Best Original Screenplay. According to the streamer, the film was its second most popular film of all time worldwide with almost 360 million hours watched in the first 28 days after its release. McKay is replaced by WME and Johnson Shapiro. He produces HBO shows Successionwhich is currently airing its final season.

