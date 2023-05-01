Madhuri Dixit to Rohit Shetty, Bollywood Praises PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ as It Marks 100 Episodes | People News





New Delhi: Several Bollywood celebrities like Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty attended the 100th episode screening of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Sunday. Speaking to ANI on the occasion, actor Madhuri Dixit said, “He (PM Modi) takes time to understand the problems of ordinary people. It’s amazing. He reaches out to people in small towns and villages that are doing such a good job and people are not aware of it, so he brings these people in front of all the citizens and they get global recognition, which is amazing, I’m sure it will inspire a lot of young people. Actor Shahid Kapoor said: “Modi ji wanted to keep in touch with the people, I think that’s the sign of a great leader. All the greatest leaders in history, be it kings or prime ministers, have always stayed in touch with the people, there can be no deeper connection than this, being able to speak your mind and listen to people’s words, being able to convey your words to them. I felt very lucky to have been invited here. It’s a privilege to be here.” Director and producer Rohit Shetty said: “I felt inspired, if a leader can show us the right path then there is nothing impossible. When I watched I felt how great we were. lucky to have such an inspiring leader that people listen to, that they are inspired by, which is very rare.” On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation in the historic 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said his radio show was the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions. The Prime Minister said he received thousands of letters and messages from the public and was “swept away by emotions” reading them. He said the people of the country are to be congratulated on the 100th episode of his monthly radio show which started on October 3, 2014.” Today is the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. I have thousands of letters, thousands of messages. I tried to browse more and more. I got emotional reading your letters many times, got carried away by emotions, then held back. You congratulated me on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, but all the listeners, our compatriots deserve congratulations. Mann Ki Baat is the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ of millions of Indians and the expression of their emotions,” Prime Minister Modi said. The programme, which began on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen awareness program reaching out to multiple social groups such as women, youth and farmers and has stimulated community action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/people/madhuri-dixit-to-rohit-shetty-bollywood-lauds-pm-modis-mann-ki-baat-as-it-marks-100-episodes-2601079.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos