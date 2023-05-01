‘Barry’: Cristobal actor Michael Irby talks about the death and sand scene

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers for Season 4, Episode 4 of “Barry,” now airing on HBO Max.

Cristobal Sifuentes, the former Bolivian mob boss, NoHo Hank’s boyfriend, and aspiring Los Angeles sand king, narrowly escaped death multiple times throughout HBO’s “Barry.” But, in a tragic betrayal, he was killed by Hank’s Chechen henchmen in Sunday’s episode.

The happy couple appeared to be on a straight and narrow path after putting their life of organized crime behind them and devoting themselves to the sand business. But Hank (Anthony Carrigan) still dreamed of leading the mighty Chechens – dreams he didn’t share with Cristobal (Michael Irby). With Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) escaping from prison and the FBI on edge, Hank accepted the Chechens’ offer and ruthlessly orchestrated the murder of his and Cristobal’s makeshift gang by trapping them in a silo. sand giant. Cristobal nearly succumbed to a similar sand death – after taking a selfie with his henchmen – but made it out alive at the last second when Hank returned and pulled him out.

After realizing that Hank had hidden his desire to lead the Chechens from him, Cristobal tried to break up with him – but Cristobal knew too much and Hank had become too powerful. In a heartbreaking scene, Cristobal steps out of his and Hank’s mansion and tries to leave, but Hank hugs him and refuses to let go. With his apology and I-love-you not working, Hank goes back inside and bursts into tears. A Chechen jerk walks in and says to Hank, “Sorry, we were hoping that wouldn’t happen.” The door opens, revealing Cristobal’s corpse surrounded by armed bodyguards.

The rest of the episode is equally light-hearted: Fuches (Stephen Root) is beaten to a pulp in prison after Barry betrays him, and Gene (Henry Winkler) accidentally shoots his son as he hides from Barry in Big Bear. After fleeing prison, Barry shows up at Sally’s (Sarah Goldberg) house and they agree to run away together. And in a bizarre final scene, it turns out that an older Barry and Sally are living together in the desert and have a young son. We’ve seen some weird flashbacks this season, so how real is this ending?

We bid farewell to Cristobal in this episode, and speaking with Variety, Irby discusses the character’s death, how the “Barry” team shot that sandy silo scene, and how long it took to empty his sandbags. after shooting.

What was your reaction when you learned that Cristobal was dying this season?

I have to be honest with you, even though I was heartbroken about it, I knew it was something that had to happen. I was here much longer than I ever imagined so it was a treat. When Bill told me that Cristobal was going to find his way to the other side, it was pretty exciting. I couldn’t wait to read it, and I wasn’t sure how they were going to handle it, but I knew the fans were going to be pretty traumatized by it all. NoHo and Cristobal’s story has become something of a fan favorite, which is nice to hear.

How long did you originally think you would play Cristobal?

I showed up as a two-day guest star on the very first season. I read that Cristobal was into the Four Accords and all that progressive way of doing that gangster thing. I’ve taken a lot of jobs where you don’t really know what the overall plan is, and some of the little chats we had coming off the plane and talking to NoHo on the phone and then the volleyball scene in the season 2 and we see a little twinkle in the eyes, it just kept getting bigger and bigger. And I’m so grateful to Bill and the casting directors who got to see me do this character – because I didn’t even see myself doing this character, to be honest with you. The way it all turns out has been quite beautiful. Life and this career has always been about improvisation for me, and I like to say yes, and I keep saying yes and it’s been a nice circle.

His death is even more heartbreaking because Hank is involved in it. Has it changed the way you view their relationship?

I believe the relationship has always been damaged, even from the beginning. The fact that I had a whole family in Bolivia with children, Cristobal really has a secret, and he is also a fractured human being. Even though Bill, Anthony and I created this story, we knew it would always be broken. Our human nature fights for hope and love – I think that’s what propelled this.

When Cristobal found out about NoHo, I wasn’t sure where he was going when he said he had to get out of here. It’s always been a bit of a mystery to me, and I’ve left it a bit vague even to me as an actor. I just needed to get out of this space and out of this reality. It hurt a little as an actor. As Michael, I can always see things from both sides and I know what the story needs. But as an actor, it was just a betrayal when someone cheated on you or when you were treated with this dishonesty and you gave it all up. Cristobal is all about every moment of his life, which dates back to the Four Agreements about being present and taking nothing personal and not making assumptions. I felt like Cristobal was still in discovery mode, so it even surprised him that NoHo was doing this to him.

So is Hank responsible for Cristobal’s death?

I don’t think the blame was with Hank. I think we felt like we were doing the right thing. So there really is nothing to complain about. Sometimes it’s just life, like an accident. I don’t think Hank can be blamed because he was manipulated by his own mobsters. I think Cristobal was trying to create his own future. Maybe we could have changed that if there had been a season 5, or if this story had continued. We could have become legit!

I want to get into the sandbox scene, where Cristobal almost dies earlier in the episode. Was it real sand?

It was quite amazing. I came in the day before for a security rehearsal, and I walked into one of those scenes in Culver City and it was the biggest thing I’ve ever seen. It was this massive silo and the walls could go in and out of it. The real sand was ground corn husk, so it was much lighter than real sand. First time going there, I walk in there and feel the space and took a bite out of that corn husk. I did all my heavy breathing with my mouth closed. It was quite a traumatic scene, as much as it’s kind of funny with the physical aspects. It’s a very high celebratory moment that’s wagging the dog on us. We all look in one direction, and then all of a sudden the ground collapses beneath us. As actors, we all know this happens, so we had to stay in that space of discovery and just allow it to happen as if it were the very first time.

How did the sand taste?

It was just kind of like plain corn nuts or something. It tastes like the bottom of a bag of corn kernels.

Were you really locked in all that sand?

There was a little box that they had built at the bottom of this sand, and there was a very thick and heavy rubber suit. They had cut five or six slits in it, so the sand would stay on it, but when I put my legs in there, I could kind of reverse the birth and go back into the womb. They had put a little thing up there, so when I fell in there was air from my waist down so I could breathe. But it was dark and I just had to go. I’m not very claustrophobic so everything was cool. When I felt NoHo’s hand go through the rubber, I could feel his hand there and we could grab each other. I had a little space to stand underneath so when I stood up fully you saw the top half of my body and I was standing on this platform just below me and then he shot there. We did it about 15 times.

Are you more hesitant when walking on a beach now?

You know, sand is different for me. I grew up in Palm Springs, so I traveled a lot in the sand, and I hear my dad talk about how the sand has changed and there’s no good sand anymore. I’m here in California, and I’ve been to the beach since we shot that scene, and I guess I have a bit of a different relationship with the sand. It’s cool. I have a different relationship with so many things thanks to Bill and Anthony.

How long did it take to get all the sand off your clothes?

They had a little bucket and every time I went there I took sand out of my pockets. I was removing sand from places I can’t even talk about. I had to go take a shower as soon as I got into my trailer. It was hilarious. The first time I was standing in my little box and started sticking my pockets out like bunny ears and it was coming out everywhere. I was covered in corn husks. It was in my socks, my shoes, my hair, my mustache, absolutely everywhere.

How much will Cristobal’s death weigh on Hank?

This will push his life choices. I don’t think you ever forget the love of your life. Sometimes it makes you do bad things, sometimes you feel guilty, and sometimes you feel like you have to do things right.

I think it’s going to put Hank in a very complex situation. I think it changes his whole existence from now on.

This interview has been edited and condensed.