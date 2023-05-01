Happy birthday Ajith: the reluctant actor who once aspired to be a superstar





Ajith celebrates his 52nd birthday today, and over the years his fans have taken pride in the fact that their idol’s birthday falls on International Labor Day. His fans have made him the symbol of a hardworking self-made man in an industry that thrives on nepotism. His growth in the Tamil film industry without any “support” has always been the strongest weapon his fans have used in online fan battles. In effect, Ajith struggled in the industry. After his debut film Amaravathi (1993), the actor broke his spinal cord in a motor racing accident, bedridden him for a year. His injury over the years has become a symbol of hardship. For the fans, despite all these injuries, he is a man with a backbone. Back then, Ajith used to produce a blockbuster and follow it with a series of flops. For every Asai (1995), there were at least three Minor Mappillai (1996). However, the biggest breakthrough in her career came with the films Vaali (2000) and Dheena (2001). This propelled the actor to stardom. After the film, he was no longer an actor, but a star.

However, it was also the beginning of the worst phases of his career. After Dheena, Ajith had two decent hits, Citizen (2000) and Poovellam Un Vaasam (2001). Then came the slew of disasters Anjaneya, Ji, Jana, Paramasivan, Thirupathi and Aalwar. There were brief respites between this carnage like Attahasam and Villain, but they weren’t good enough to make up for the embarrassments. Then came Billa in 2007, which changed everything for Ajith and Tamil cinema. Tamil audiences had not seen such a slick gangster movie in their language till then. With his success, Ajith made a bold statement that would make headlines and create huge debate in Tamil cinema. In an interview with a popular channel, Ajith said he wants to be the next superstar. This was seen as arrogant as the title “Superstar” belonged to Rajinikanth. However, when asked about it at a press conference, Ajith said that it is a title that every actor aspires to and everyone should cheer the actors on rather than create controversy. It was a long time ago. Ajith Kumar now is a different person. He doesn’t seem to be looking for fame. In fact, he seems to be consciously walking away from it – or should I say running away from it. From dismantling his fandom to being steadfast in not making public appearances to promote his films, Ajith chose to live a private life disregarding the burdens of fame. In a way, that helped him. Although they aren’t on social media, photos of the actor taken during his bike rides and sightseeing are found online. Ajith manages to be more in the limelight than the stars who have an actual social media presence. Maybe avoiding public relations is perhaps the best public relations. But Ajith’s reluctance to be a star has also seeped into his films. An actor, who used to experiment with looks and scripts (Varalaru, Citizen), is now playing it safe. The difference between his films Mankatha and Thunivu tells the difference between Ajith then and now. Mankatha is one of the few films in Tamil, which was shamelessly amoral. There was a corrupt anti-hero, who gets away with his crimes. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. Do not delve into the ethics and responsibility of the actor here. But Ajith who made Mankatha was hungry to do something creative and fun. Now the Ajith who acted in Thunivu seem to be determined to be politically correct which made Thunivu a passable deal. One can be sure that it would be impossible to get something wacky or unique like Mankatha or Vaali from Ajith. Even his movie titles have become banal platitudes. Thunivu, Vivegam, Valimai… and now, Vidaamuyarchi. I understand that Ajith wants to be a responsible citizen guiding his fans in the right direction. Perhaps, it is noble. This is perhaps a reflection of his age-related maturity. But, we want him to do a movie like Mankatha again because it’s fun, which is expected of stars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/tamil/happy-birthday-ajith-the-reluctant-actor-who-once-aspired-to-be-a-superstar-8584679/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos