Meghan Markle joins the powerful Hollywood agency, but not to play





Meghan Markle returns to her roots and returns to Hollywood. The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly signed with top talent agency William Morris Endeavour, which has Ben Affleck, Whoopi Goldberg, John Legend, Jake Gyllenhaal, Serena Williams, Amy Schumer and Dwayne The Rock Johnson among its strong roster. According to Variety, WME CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater and Jill Smoller will form the core team for the runaway royals, but gambling will not be an area of ​​focus. The outlet reported that the Beverly Hills-based agency will also represent the Markle and Prince Harry nonprofit organization, Archewell. Film and television production, brand partnerships and global business building will be explored with a focus on building the Markles business globally. Before he was thrust into the international spotlight, the 41-year-old Los Angeles native was known for starring as paralegal Rachel Zane in the American drama series Suits. Previous credits include her stint as a suitcase model on the once-popular primetime game show Deal or No Deal, and the 2010 film Remember Me, starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Markle currently hosts the buzzing Spotify podcast Archetypes, which highlights the history of stereotyping against women. Earlier this year, Markle won Best Entertainment Podcast Host from the Gracie Awards, which recognize exemplary media created by women, for women and about women. The Duke and Duchess made the choice to step down as senior royals in early 2020 and now live in Montecito, California with their young children, Archie and Lilibet. The six-part Netflix documentary about couples was the streaming platforms’ biggest debut documentary, viewed in more than 28 million homes in its first week of launch in December. New York Daily News 2023. Visit at nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

