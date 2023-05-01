Sooraj Pancholi facing hostility during Jiah Khan case: “Was removed from…” | Bollywood

Sooraj Pancholi was recently acquitted of inciting suicide charges in the Jiah Khan death case. Jiah died in 2013 and Sooraj has been on trial for 10 years. He has now said he felt like everyone was judging him, even when they might not be. (Also read: Sooraj Pancholi opens up in revealing interview after his acquittal) Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi arrives before a CBI special court.(PTI)

Jiah Khan was found dead in her apartment in Mumbai in June 2013. Based on a letter seized days later, Mumbai police charged Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (inciting suicide) and l ‘has stopped. Sooraj was in a relationship with Jiah and her mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered. She also filed a lawsuit against Sooraj, who is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Asked about managing people’s attitude towards him all these years, Sooraj told ETimes: From the moment I walked out of my house to the moment I came back, I felt trapped, breathless and judged. every day. Especially in showbiz, perception is everything. Anyway, I was the last person to arrive and the first to leave. Even when they probably weren’t judging me, I felt like that. There was this constant pressure, a feeling that people don’t want to be around me or seen with me and it’s the worst feeling ever to be unwanted.

He added that he wasn’t even in the film industry when the charges were first made. He also recalled facing hostility around the release of his first movie Hero, two years later in 2015. I felt a bit of hesitation and hostility. I was removed from the projects. The films I was working on stopped halfway through. Every time I tried to move on, false media reports and vicious online trolls held me back.

Sooraj made his Bollywood debut with the romantic action movie Hero alongside debutant Athiya Shetty in 2015. Directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan, the movie was a remake of Subhash Ghai’s 1983 movie Hero which featured featured Jackie Shroff in the lead role. Sooraj’s debut film failed to perform at the box office.