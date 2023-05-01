Entertainment
Actor Boy Awards returns to the stage | Entertainment
With the final staging of the Actor Boy Awards to be held virtually in May 2020, next month, it will be three years since the theater community has come together to celebrate its achievements and present awards to outstanding members and productions. Nonetheless, members can now breathe a sigh of relief as, according to now-chief awards organizer Suzanne Beadle, things are on track for the return of the Actor Boy Awards in March 2024.
The hiatus, she explained, is largely due to the impact the pandemic has had on theater in Jamaica.
“There was no theater due to COVID restrictions. The Actor Boy Awards are all about judging and rewarding members of the theater community over the course of the year, so if there’s no live theater, there’s nothing to judge and reward,” she said. the gleaner.
She continued, “It was awful. There are several production companies that, that’s what they do. It’s their 9-5. It’s not just who you see on stage, it’s the writers, the producers, the ushers, the front of the stage who lost their income overnight and not everyone had a 9-5, not everyone had a day job or a hustle We had to sit and watch the airports and airlines open and be full to capacity and we were told we couldn’t open and then when they opened we had to operate at 70% of our ability. People had closed their businesses, people had migrated. We took a big hit. I don’t even think we really realized the implications of the hit.
COMMITTEE CHANGES
As the community picks up the pieces and returns to the stage, Actor Boy Awards actors have begun to do the same. Former event organizer Maurice Bryan officially stepped down and handed over to Beadle and several other changes were made to the committee structure.
“The restrictions were lifted in the middle of last year and we just weren’t ready. We had to put some things in place and so we had to make the decision to work to get everything in place for December 31. , so that on January 1st we would be ready,” she explained.
They have now set up an interim committee and started the selection process for the current productions.
“We have the judges in place, they’ve had training and they’ve seen the shows that opened in 2023, so the judging process is up and running. We are now in the process of putting together a new administrative team that will manage the awards. So we’ll be judging all of 2023, and then on or around World Theater Day in March, we’ll have the Actor Boy Awards show,” Beadle said.
The news of the show’s return has excited and invigorated the theater community. Nominee and multiple award winner Rosemary Murray Tingling said she couldn’t be happier.
“I’m so thrilled because we were all kind of in a bubble for a while. Nothing was happening so I’m glad to see the theater is back, although we don’t have enough venues to support the number of productions possible. I’m glad to see that some sense of accomplishment can come for those who have braved it since the pandemic and staged productions. I’m thrilled!” she exclaimed enthusiastically.
His feelings were shared by playwright Basil Dawkins.
“There is an understanding of why we didn’t have it because COVID had put a dent in the whole industry. We all understand it and we work with it. Most things are dead and need to be resurrected, and I’m glad that efforts are being made to revive them and give them some energy and life. Hopefully something good or even better than what we had before will emerge,” he said.
For Beadle, the Actor Boy Awards, which usually take place on a Monday because that’s the only night the theater is closed, are far too important to pass up.
“It’s the only thing we have to do together. It’s the only night we can get together and celebrate. It’s tough – sweaty, back-breaking, pocket-pocketing work. It’s time for us to say look what we did, look what my friend did and also to show what we can and have done as a creative community. Jamaica is considered the theater capital of the world. We can’t not have the Actor Boy Awards.
|
Sources
2/ https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entertainment/20230501/actor-boy-awards-re-enters-stage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- British politicians lobbied by Qatargate ‘controllers’ on expensive overseas trips – POLITICO
- Actor Boy Awards returns to the stage | Entertainment
- Northwestern Clinches share in the 2023 Big Ten Softball title
- Pete Davidson’s streetwear style in ‘Bupkis’: details, photos – WWD
- Check Out Last Week’s Most Read RTIH Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub
- The government considers it legitimate to derogate from the constitution and democracy: Imran – Pakistan
- Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses supporters after reports of health issues
- Welcoming Labor Day, President Joko Widodo: Our life will be better than yesterday
- Sooraj Pancholi facing hostility during Jiah Khan case: “Was removed from…” | Bollywood
- May 2023 Sports Events: IPL Final, Champions League Semifinals, French Open, Sudirman Cup and more
- Dua Lipa turns heads in a khaki dress as she steps out in New York ahead of the Met Gala
- Stock market today: Tokyo wins, most Asian markets closed