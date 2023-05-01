Stephen tWitch Boss’s widow, Allison Holker, obtained the estate of her half-deceased husband | Entertainment
Stephen tWitch Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, got half of her late husband’s estate.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer died by suicide at age 40 on December 13, 2022, without a will, prompting Allison to file a petition in California Superior Court in February for a share 50% of its value.
UsWeekly reported that a judge signed her petition on Friday (4/28/23) after proving she was in fact married to Boss at the time of her death.
The former dancer who had children Weslie, 14, Maddox, six, and Zaia, three, with Stephen, won her property rights following the ruling, which also said no administration (of the succession) is necessary.
California law states that a surviving spouse has the right to claim half of their deceased partner’s assets if they were married at the time of their death.
The judges’ order said: The Court finds that sufficient evidence has been provided to grant the case on the calendar this date based on the reading of the moving documents and consideration of all the evidence presented.
Allison had asked the court to confirm the assets belonging to the surviving spouse and to determine the assets passed on to the surviving spouse.
She said he only had personal belongings of little value before he became famous on the Ellen DeGeneres show.
Allison also revealed that there was no written agreement between them prior to Stephens’ death in his application for his half of Stephen Boss Productions and his Goldman Sachs investment account.
Court documents show Allison is also seeking royalties from Cast and Crew Production Services, Disney Worldwide Services, Inc, GEP Talent Services, LLC and SAG/AFTRA.
Allison said in a January tribute to Stephen on Instagram: To my husband, best friend, baby, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my kids, I love you forever and ALWAYS!
We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to shine your light and your love across the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together.
