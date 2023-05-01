6 Bollywood Movies/Web Series Coming May 2023





From spy actor For social comedy-drama and more… Today we bring you a list of Hindi Movies / OTT Shows that you might want to add to your watch list this month. 6 upcoming Bollywood movies/web series in May 2023: 1) Speech Director: Sudhir Mishra Discard: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar, Sumeet Vyas, Sharib Hashmi Release date: In cinemas May 5, 2023 Synopsis: “Sometimes the monster chasing you is a rumor. Rahab – a top publicity professional and Nivi – a political heiress, find no place to hide as they become entangled in a vicious rumor created by the machinery social media See how an Afwaah changes the course of their lives and turns them upside down. Also Read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Latest Sprite Announcement; COMPLAINT filed against actor for hurting Bengali feelings! 2) BI 71 Director: Sankalp Red Discard: Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa Release date: In theaters May 12, 2023 Synopsis: “30 agents, 10 days and 1 top secret mission hidden for 50 years! Witness this incredible true story that won us the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. IB 71, a patriotic spy thriller, is an untold story based on real events where IB agent Dev Jammwal ( Vidyut Jammwal) is on a top secret mission to save the nation. Also Read: Did Vidyut Jammwal and Nandita Mahtani Break Up? 3) Jogira Sara Ra Ra Director: Kushan Nandy Discard: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Mahakshay Chakraborty Release date: In theaters May 12, 2023 Synopsis: A clean family comedy filled with twists, risks and jugaad. 4) Kathal Director: Yashovardhan Mishra Discard: Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz Release date: Premiere on netflix May 19, 2023 Synopsis: “A local politician whose prized jackfruits are missing and a young policewoman who is determined to solve this bizarre case to prove herself. A local politician whose prized jackfruits are missing and a young policeman who is determined to solve this bizarre case to make his proofs. Also Read: Will Sanya Malhotra-Dhairya Karwa Team Up For Dharma Film?

