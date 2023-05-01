Entertainment
Jamison Leases in Hollywood – Los Angeles Business Journal
Koreatown-based developer jamisson signed with a creative marketing and production agency Fanatic to a long-term lease to occupy approximately 13,000 square feet at its Hollywood Entertainment Plaza, located at 7080 Hollywood Blvd.
Zealot will occupy the entire top floor of the 11-story building. The custom-built creative office space will include private offices, editing rooms, multiple conference and meeting rooms, lounge areas, an open kitchen and a large multi-purpose room, all with panoramic city views.
Zealot develops trailers, TV spots and digital campaigns for film and television productions. The agency won the Promax Agency of the Year 2022 award. Zealot, which also has offices in London and New York, will move from its current location in Culver City.
Jones Lang LaSalle Senior Vice President Ben Money And Greg Astor represented Jamison in the rental transaction. David Passman And Ricky Mitchell of The Passman Group represented Zealot.
Zealot was looking for an opportunity to grow its business by moving to a new headquarters that met its long-term space needs and created an environment that would attract top talent and new customers, Silver said in a statement. The spectacular 360 degree views from the top floor provided Zealot with a unique opportunity to have the best space in the building and have it built to their specifications.
Built in 1972, the 170,000 square foot Hollywood Entertainment Plaza is located at the western end of the famed Hollywood Walk-of-Fame near La Brea Avenue.
Jamison recently completed a multi-million renovation of the property that included a facade refresh, a new lobby, elevators and common areas, and creative new suites. It is within walking distance of the Hollywood/Highland subway station.
