The first Virginia Super Chix set to open in Williamsburg





WILLIAMSBURG Super Chix Chicken & Custard will open its first Virginia location on May 13 in Williamsburg’s Midtown Row mall. Described as a fast and casual dining experience, Super Chix said it strives to bring fresh ingredients, presentation methods and recipes into a fun and welcoming dining environment. S2K Hospitality is excited to open Virginia’s first Super Chix location in Williamsburg, said Neel Desai, who oversees S2K’s strategic growth and development. We know Virginia will love the freshly cooked chicken, salads and custard from Super Chix. The best part is that Super Chix will be open seven days a week, even Sundays, so you can always get your chicken fix. As part of the opening day festivities on May 13, Super Chix will be giving away free chicken sandwiches to the first 100 guests when doors open at 11 a.m. Musical entertainment will be available on view and there will be family activities on the Village Green directly. in front of Super Chix. One lucky winner will receive free chicken sandwiches for a year thanks to Super Chix. Anyone can participate, all anyone had to do was like, share and post a photo at Super Chix on Facebook during the opening weekend. We are excited for the grand opening of Super Chix in the Midtown area of ​​the city of Williamsburg. Super Chix is ​​a great addition to Midtown’s assortment of businesses that have revitalized this part of our city, said Adria Vanhoozier, Chair of the Williamsburg Economic Development Authority. Super Chix Williamsburg officially opens to the public on May 8. Hours of operation will be Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. S2K Hospitality has a 10-store franchise agreement with Super Chix and will open a second Virginia Super Chix on Volvo Parkway in Chesapeake later this summer. For more information about Super Chix and its offerings, visit itsofficial site.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wydaily.com/business/2023/05/01/first-virginia-super-chix-ready-to-finally-open-in-williamsburg/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos