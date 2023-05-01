Dino Morea Opens Up About Absence From Bollywood: ‘I Got Terrible Offers’





While many wondered why actor Dino Morea gradually disappeared from the Hindi film industry, the Bollywood star himself has now opened up on why he has been rejected from many roles. The actor has appeared in a few webcasts lately.

Morea, who recently made her Telugu film debut with star director’s agent Surender Reddy, launched her Bollywood career in 1999 with the musical romance, Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi. The film also marked the debut of 300 cast and crew members. Although he continued the streak by appearing in the first installment of Vikram Bhatt’s Raaz franchise, Morea has been largely absent from Bollywood since 2010. “I’m dying to do something here (Bollywood). But, I got terrible offers. The job that came to me really wasn’t great. If I had done the same, then my fans would have said ‘What are you doing?’ It was a conscious decision to try and pick decent roles that would give my career a head start, rather than five steps behind,” Morea said in an interview with DNA. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, Morea, who was a regular face on the ramp before her Bollywood debut, had also mentioned how the model craze that the public had in the 1990s or early 2000s has changed now. If you’re a good actor, you have an opportunity. So you don’t have to be a model to be a good actor right now. Models were also very popular at the time and you already had a fanbase that you can tap into as an actor. Unfortunately, this is not the case today. Although Morea’s industry debut Telugu Agent arrived amid much hype, it did not receive good reviews. The Indian Express Raghu Bandi wrote that the film fell somewhere between a larger than life presentation of Surender Reddy and an Akhil Akkineni film, but did not belong on either end of the spectrum. Morea is now gearing up to make her Malayalam debut in gangster film Bandra, which is slated for release in July.

