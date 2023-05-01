Entertainment
Love is Love Wedding Bells Ring in West Hollywood’s LGBT Rainbow Neighborhood
Turi Daoust and Brianna Kondrac got married in West Hollywood on Saturday. The couple married at the Andaz West Hollywood Hotel on the Sunset Strip. They hit West Hollywood’s Rainbow District and created quite the scene when they used the Rainbow Crosswalk as a catwalk while photographer Justin McCallum (visit https://justinmccallum.com/) and a team of other photographers took their wedding photos. Cars honked and people cheered for the couple.
Turi says they chose to get married in West Hollywood because they met in Los Angeles and have been together for ten years. “We’re a same-sex couple and we love WeHo, so here we are. It made sense. she says.
Love is in the air in @WeHoCity!!! Here is a deep CONGRATULATIONS to Turi and Brianna who are getting married at @andazweho. Today. They stopped at the rainbow crosswalk for a few photos and looked radiant. #wehotimes #wehonews #wehocity #there #weholife #Love is love pic.twitter.com/VLBuCjau9Z
— WEHO TIMES (@WEHO_TIMES) April 30, 2023
We also learned that Turi proposed to Brianna at a bed and breakfast where they spent their first Valentine’s Day together. “It was in our bedroom and I got rose petals and everything like that,” Turi said. “It was just a private proposal and I sobbed through it all.”
Brianna didn’t see the proposal coming. She said she was very surprised.
The couple chose the perfect place to get married.
The 14-story Andaz West Hollywood has 239 rooms, including 20 suites and a restaurant called Riot House. It claims to be the first hotel on the Sunset Strip. The hotel was opened in 1963 by Gene Autry. It was called Gene Autry’s Hotel Continental and was later leased to Hyatt Hotels Corporation in 1966, as Continental Hyatt House.
In the late 1960s and 1970s, the hotel’s proximity to popular clubs such as the Whiskey a Go Go made it LA’s favorite accommodation for touring rock bands, including English bands Led Zeppelin , The Who and the Rolling Stones. It was often referred to at the time as the “Riot House”, a play on the Hyatt House name.
In 1976, the hotel became the Hyatt on Sunset. In February 1997, the hotel was renamed Hyatt West Hollywood. The hotel was renovated in 2008 and reopened on January 8, 2009 as a Andaz West Hollywoodthe second Andaz hotel under the new Hyatt Hotels and Resorts brand.
